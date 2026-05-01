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HomeEntertainmentMoviesFriday Box Office Collection LIVE: 'Raja Shivaji' Claims Throne; 'Patriot' Stands Firm As 'Ek Din' Falls On Its Own Sword

Friday Box Office Collection LIVE: 'Raja Shivaji' Claims Throne; 'Patriot' Stands Firm As 'Ek Din' Falls On Its Own Sword

Raja Shivaji leads Day 1 box office with Rs 1.59 Cr, Patriot follows strong, Ek Din struggles, while The Devil Wears Prada 2 sees a moderate start in India.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 May 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raja Shivaji leads box office with ₹1.59 crore net.
  • Patriot follows closely, earning ₹1.64 crore net.
  • Ek Din struggles, collecting ₹0.08 crore net.
  • Salman Khan's cameo boosts Raja Shivaji's appeal.

The box office witnessed an interesting three-way clash as Raja Shivaji, Patriot, Ek Din, and The Devil Wears Prada 2 opened to audiences on the same day. While one film surged ahead with clear momentum, another quietly built a solid foundation, and the third struggled to find its footing.

Early numbers suggest a clear frontrunner, but will the trend hold?

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji FIRST Reviews: Fans Call It 'Mass Entertainer'; Salman Khan's Cameo Steals Spotlight

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1

The historical drama has made a confident start. Running across 1,265 shows, Raja Shivaji has recorded a Day 1 net collection of Rs 1.59 crore so far. Its total India gross stands at Rs 1.88 crore, with final numbers still awaited. The strong occupancy indicates a promising opening trajectory.

A moment that has caught the audience’s attention is a brief yet impactful appearance by Salman Khan.

Patriot Holds Strong With Impressive Opening Numbers

Close on its heels is Patriot, which has also delivered a solid Day 1 performance. Screening across 636 shows, the film has earned Rs 1.64 crore net, with a gross total of Rs 1.94 crore in India so far.

Positioned as a high-stakes espionage action thriller, Patriot brings together a powerful ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, and Revathi. The scale and star power seem to have played a key role in drawing audiences across regions.

ALSO READ: Patriot FIRST Reviews: Mohanlal-Mammootty Reunite After 18 Years; Is It A Slow Burn Or Cinematic Masterpiece?

Ek Din Struggles To Gain Momentum

As compared to the other two releases, Ek Din has had a subdued opening. With 292 shows, the film has managed to collect Rs 0.08 crore net on Day 1, with its gross at Rs 0.09 crore. The numbers reflect a slow start, raising questions about its performance in the coming days.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Sees A Moderate Start

The Devil Wears Prada 2 posted a relatively subdued opening in India. Screening across 407 shows, it earned Rs 0.41 crore net on Day 1, with the gross reaching Rs 0.48 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film had already collected around Rs 2 crore, with the possibility of touching Rs 2.25 crore including early Thursday previews. However, official Day 1 figures are still awaited.

'Raja Shivaji' vs 'Patriot' vs 'Ek Din' vs 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Day 1 clearly belongs to Raja Shivaji, with strong occupancy, star power, and viral moments, particularly the Salman Khan cameo, driving its momentum. Patriot has emerged as a serious contender. The Devil Wears Prada 2 has managed a moderate start, finding its own audience in a crowded release window, while Ek Din faces an uphill battle.

But as always, the real test begins now. Will word of mouth sustain these numbers, or will the weekend bring unexpected twists? The box office story is just getting started.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

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Frequently Asked Questions

What were the three films that clashed at the box office?

The three films that opened on the same day were Raja Shivaji, Patriot, and Ek Din.

How did Raja Shivaji perform on its opening day?

Raja Shivaji had a confident start, recording a Day 1 net collection of ₹1.59 crore and a total India gross of ₹1.88 crore.

What was Patriot's Day 1 box office collection?

Patriot also had a solid opening, earning ₹1.64 crore net and a gross total of ₹1.94 crore in India on its first day.

How did Ek Din perform on its opening day?

Ek Din had a subdued opening, managing to collect ₹0.08 crore net and ₹0.09 crore gross on Day 1.

Which film is currently leading at the box office?

While Patriot is very close, Raja Shivaji has taken the lead based on initial numbers, setting up an interesting contest.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Patriot Raja Shivaji The Devil Wears Prada 2 Ek Din Friday Box Office Collection Live
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