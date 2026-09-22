Raghava Lawrence’s Fierce Avatar Revealed In Ramesh Varma's 'Mahaveer Karna' First Look

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pen Movies unveiled Raghava Lawrence's Mahaveer Karna first look.

Lawrence makes his mythological debut in this epic saga.

Film boasts reported Rs 150 crore production budget.

Film releases next year in five languages globally.

Raghava Lawrence’s first look as the legendary warrior Karna in director Ramesh Varma’s upcoming film ‘Mahaveer Karna’ has been revealed. The poster, released by production house Pen Movies on Tuesday, September 22, has given audiences their first glimpse of the actor in the mythological epic. The project also marks Lawrence’s first outing in a mythological film.

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Pen Movies Shares Raghava Lawrence’s Karna Look

Pen Movies shared the first-look poster across its social media platforms, introducing Raghava Lawrence as Karna and signalling the scale of the upcoming project.

The production house wrote, "A Face. A Legend. A Warrior. Here is the FIRST LOOK of #RaghavaLawrence as #MahaveerKarna. @offl_Lawrence steps into mythology for the first time as the legendary #Karna. An EPIC LIVE-ACTION SAGA, helmed by blockbuster director @DirRameshVarma.The Legend Rises. @PenMovies @Neelladriprod @RVfilmhouse @jayantilalgada @ShreeLyricist #RamjiDott."

The reveal has generated strong interest among fans and film audiences, particularly because Lawrence will be stepping into the mythological space for the first time.

A Face. A Legend. A Warrior. ⚔️



Here is the FIRST LOOK of #RaghavaLawrence as #MahaveerKarna 🏹🔥@offl_Lawrence steps into mythology for the first time as the legendary #Karna ⚔️



An EPIC LIVE-ACTION SAGA, helmed by Blockbuster Director @DirRameshVarma



The Legend Rises 🏹… pic.twitter.com/DamQHkTXMf — Pen Movies (@PenMovies) September 22, 2026

‘Mahaveer Karna’ Mounted On A Massive Scale

The film is being produced by Pen Movies’ Jayantilal Gada in association with RV Studios and Sri Neeladri Productions. Sources close to the production have said the project is being mounted on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore. It is also being developed as a five-language epic in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

The makers are planning an expansive cinematic world around Karna. According to sources, the production involves specially constructed sets, elaborate period designs, large-scale action sequences and extensive visual effects.

The film is also expected to bring together grand kingdoms, ancient battlefields, major war sequences and larger-than-life environments, with physical sets and VFX being used together to create the setting.

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Raghava Lawrence Plays Karna

Lawrence’s portrayal of Karna has added to the anticipation around the film. The character is presented in the project as a warrior associated with honour, destiny, loyalty and sacrifice.

The makers are also expected to reveal the remaining cast and crew members individually, with the announcements planned on a large scale. ‘Mahaveer Karna’ is slated for a worldwide release next year.

(With inputs from IANS)