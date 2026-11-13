‘Pyre’ Gets 200 Shows After Vinod Kapri Claims 75% of Shows Were Cut After ‘Ramayana’ Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Independent film 'Pyre' regained 200 shows after screen loss.

Director Vinod Kapri thanked audiences and major cinema chains.

'Pyre' also entered the Academy Awards race independently.

After filmmaker Vinod Kapri claimed that Pyre lost nearly 75 per cent of its theatrical shows following the release of Ramayana, the independent film has secured over 200 additional shows from November 13.

According to Vinod, Pyre had initially secured around 400 screens, with positive word of mouth helping it attract audiences. However, he alleged that the number of screens fell to fewer than 100 after Ramayana arrived in theatres. He also claimed that several theatre owners pulled the film despite it running to houseful shows. Following his allegations, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) appealed to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to intervene in the matter.

Now, the National Award-winning filmmaker has thanked audiences for supporting his independent film and helping it return to more screens.

‘Pyre’ Gets 200 Screens

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kapri announced that Pyre would receive more than 200 additional shows from Friday, November 13. He wrote, “Pyre is getting its shows back! Over 200 shows of Pyre are being added from Friday, 13th November. A heartfelt thank you to our audiences for standing by this little independent film and making this possible.”

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Kapri also expressed gratitude to the cinema chains that supported the film and helped take the story of Amma and Bubu to a wider audience. He added, “Your love, trust and support have brought us back to more screens. A big thank you to Cinépolis India and PVR Cinemas for supporting PYRE and giving more audiences an opportunity to experience Amma and Bubu’s story. This journey belongs to all of you.”

#PYRE IS GETTING ITS SHOWS BACK! ❤️ Over 200 shows of PYRE are being added from Friday , 13th November. A heartfelt thank you to our audiences for standing by this little independent film and making this possible. Your love, trust and support have brought us back to more screens. A big thank you to @IndiaCinepolis and @_PVRCinemas for supporting PYRE and giving more audiences an opportunity to experience Amma and Bubu’s story. This journey belongs to all of you. THANK YOU, INDIA! ❤️ — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) November 11, 2026

‘Pyre’ Enters Oscars Race

Pyre has entered the Oscars race through the independent submission route. Meanwhile, Gondhal remains India’s official entry for the Academy Awards. Another Indian film, Angh, directed by Theja Rio, has also become eligible for consideration after winning the Platform Award at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.

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Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has also entered the Oscars race through the same independent submission route.

Speaking about the decision to pursue the Academy Awards, Vinod told India Today, “We believe independent cinema deserves the opportunity to compete on its own merits. Our decision to pursue the Academy Awards through the applicable independent submission route is an extension of that belief. This is not just a journey for our film; it is also a journey for the many independent filmmakers who continue to tell stories against all odds.”

About ‘Pyre’

Pyre follows an elderly couple who have spent decades waiting for their only son to return home. He continues to write letters to his parents, assuring them that he will come back. Meanwhile, villagers begin leaving their homes one by one after their children invite them to places where they have found better livelihoods.

One particularly poignant scene in the trailer shows Bubu preparing a funeral pyre for his wife. He says that if she dies, he will not be able to carry her downhill for her final rites.

Shot in Uttarakhand, the film has won 18 international awards, including 15 Best Film honours at festivals and events in Washington, DC, Chicago, Canada, Spain, Boston, Stuttgart, London and Birmingham.

The film features two first-time performers in its lead roles. Padam Singh Kapri, 80, and Heera Devi, 70, are residents of Uttarakhand who had never faced a camera before the project. Padam Singh, a retired Army serviceman, plays a character who shares his name, while Heera Devi portrays Tulsi.

Pyre was released in Indian theatres in Hindi on October 30 and is scheduled to arrive in Malayalam on December 11.