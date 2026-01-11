‘Pure Craft, Heart And Gold’: Alia Bhatt Can’t Stop Praising Yami Gautam In Haq

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Alia Bhatt has added her voice to the growing chorus of praise for Yami Gautam’s performance in Haq, which recently premiered on Netflix. The film traces the journey of Shazia Bano, a character inspired by the life and legal battle of Shah Bano, and has been drawing attention for its powerful storytelling and performances.

Alia Bhatt showers praise on Yami Gautam

Alia took to Instagram Stories to share the film’s poster and openly admire Yami’s work, revealing that the two actors had also spoken on the phone. “Queen @yamigautam you are pure craft, heart and all things gold in Haq! One of my top female performances of all time... 💖💖💖💖 As i mentioned over the phone too.. am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all ✨🫶✨,” Alia wrote.

Yami responds to Alia's praise

Touched by the gesture, Yami responded with a heartfelt note of her own, appreciating Alia’s generosity and warmth. “It takes a brilliant actor & gem of a person herself to be so generous with her perspective! Have always admired your work & ethics, Alia! Such a heartfelt & honest conversation we had this morning! To many more of such moments & always rooting for one another, celebrating this empowerment today & everyday 🤍,” she shared.





Yami thanks audiences for the love

Since its release, Haq has been receiving an enthusiastic response, with viewers especially applauding Yami Gautam’s restrained yet impactful portrayal of Shah Bano Begum. Expressing her gratitude, the actor acknowledged the appreciation pouring in from audiences.

“Extremely grateful for such a heartfelt response to HAQ in abundance. The love is truly gratifying for me, both as an artist and as a woman. Jai Hind #HAQ,” Yami wrote in a post on X.

Many viewers have highlighted the quiet resilience and emotional depth Yami brings to the role, further cementing her reputation as a performer who thrives on layered, meaningful characters. The film has also struck a chord within the industry.

Earlier, Kiara Advani and Sanjay Kapoor had publicly lauded the film. Kiara shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “Just watched Haq on Netflix. Yami Gautam, what a beautiful performance,” while Sanjay Kapoor called it an “excellent” watch.

About Haq

Haq draws from the landmark 1985 Supreme Court verdict in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a case that became a turning point in conversations around women’s rights and maintenance laws in India.

Speaking earlier to ANI about preparing for the role, Yami reflected on the responsibility of portraying Shah Bano at various stages of her life. “When you read a story or a script, as an actor, it is my job to understand it, not just read it. The emotional understanding of a character is extremely important, especially when the script is strong. While many films are purely fictional, Haq is different—it is entertaining, powerful and thought-provoking,” she said.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, the film also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha and Aseem Hattangady in pivotal roles. Backed by Junglee Pictures, Haq is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Harman Baweja. The film earlier released in theatres on November 7, 2025.