Producer Naga Vamsi On War 2 Failure: 'Jr NTR And I Trusted YRF Blindly, But It Misfired'

HomeEntertainmentMoviesProducer Naga Vamsi On War 2 Failure: 'Jr NTR And I Trusted YRF Blindly, But It Misfired'

Producer Naga Vamsi opened up about War 2’s failure, admitting that he and Jr NTR “trusted YRF blindly.” The film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, underperformed despite massive hype.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Telugu superstar Jr NTR’s much-awaited Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2, part of YRF’s ambitious spy universe, didn’t perform as expected at the box office despite the enormous hype. Now, Telugu producer and distributor Naga Vamsi has addressed the film’s disappointing outcome, admitting that both he and Jr NTR had “trusted YRF blindly.”

Naga Vamsi opens up about War 2 setback

While promoting his upcoming film Mass Jathara, Naga Vamsi joined actor Ravi Teja and director Kalyan Shankar for a candid chat on Sithara Entertainments’ YouTube channel. During the conversation, Vamsi reflected on what went wrong with War 2.

“Mistakes do happen. Everyone makes mistakes at some point in time. Aditya Chopra garu is the biggest producer in Indian cinema. NTR anna and I trusted YRF blindly, but it misfired,” he said.

The producer also spoke about facing online backlash despite not being creatively involved in the project. “The mistake is on their side, but we faced the heat (laughs). We didn’t make the film. I’m happy that the trolling we faced wasn’t for a film made by us,” he added.

Before the film’s release, Vamsi had urged Jr NTR fans to support the Telugu version and help it outperform the Hindi version at the box office. However, despite his appeal, the film underperformed, recording a steep drop after a promising start.

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 marks the sixth instalment in YRF’s spy universe. The high-octane action film stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles, with Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana in key supporting parts.

The movie opened with an impressive ₹52 crore on its first day but saw a sharp decline following mixed-to-negative reviews. It also faced stiff competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, eventually grossing ₹236.55 crore net in India and ₹364.35 crore worldwide — falling short of its reported ₹400 crore budget.

About Mass Jathara

Naga Vamsi is now gearing up for his next release, Mass Jathara, directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and co-produced by Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film stars Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, and Nitish Nirmal in lead roles, with Ritu P Sood and Rajendra Prasad in supporting parts. Mass Jathara is slated to hit theatres on October 31.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
NTR War 2
