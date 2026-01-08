Priyanka Chopra Turns Pirate Queen In Bloody, Brutal First Look From The Bluff

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Priyanka Chopra Jonas is abandoning swashbuckling charm for something far more savage in The Bluff, a dark, R-rated pirate saga that promises raw violence and relentless action. The actor’s first look as the notorious Bloody Mary signals a fierce reinvention of the genre, with Chopra seen launching herself at co-star Karl Urban in what looks like a merciless face-off.

Priyanka Chopra unveils her look from The Bluff

On Wednesday, both Priyanka and Prime Video unveiled the first glimpse of The Bluff. Sharing the images on Instagram, the actor introduced her character with the caption, “Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff February. 25. 2026 Only on @primevideo.”

The stills paint a grim, high-stakes picture. One image captures Priyanka frozen mid-leap against a stormy coastal setting, weapon raised as she charges at Urban. Dressed in weathered pirate armour, her expression is feral and unforgiving. Karl Urban, in contrast, appears in a long dark coat, sword lifted defensively as he braces for impact.

Another striking visual shows Priyanka caked in blood and grime, gripping a conch shell like an improvised weapon as she prepares for another brutal strike. Additional frames deepen the film’s harsh tone — from Priyanka scanning the horizon through a monocular to a chilling shot of her blood-soaked, standing by a window with a gun clenched tightly in her hand.

Nick Jonas cheers Priyanka on

Priyanka’s husband, singer Nick Jonas, was quick to celebrate the reveal. Reposting the first look on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Can’t wait for the world to see how absolutely incredible is @priyankachopra in this movie.”

Internet reacts

Fans across social media erupted with excitement over the intense visuals. “This WOMAN. The Desi girl for all Desi girls,” one user commented, while another added, “Desi Girl x Butcher is the need of the hour.”

“PRIYANKA + RUSSOS = DEADLY COMBO,” read one reaction. Others simply hailed her as “Wow! Queen” and “Golden girl.”

One admirer wrote, “The Queen is here to stay and conquer our hearts more and more. As a woman, watching you as a Strong Female Lead makes me so proud. More power to you and prayers for you.” Another fan noted, “The first slide is giving kali and raktbeej epic battle… #cantwait for this one #thebluff #bloodymary #ercell.”

What we know about The Bluff

Set to premiere on Prime Video on February 25, The Bluff is an R-rated action-adventure that casts Priyanka Chopra as Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden — a once-feared pirate queen who abandoned her bloody legacy to live in peace on a Caribbean island in the late 19th century. Her fragile calm shatters when her former captain and crew arrive, hungry for revenge, forcing her to confront the violent self she tried to leave behind.

Karl Urban plays Captain Connor, the ruthless leader of Bloody Mary’s old crew and her former lover. The ensemble also features Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, Connor’s trusted advisor.

The film is produced by the Russo Brothers under their AGBO Studios banner, along with their sister Angela Russo-Otstot, the company’s chief creative officer. The Bluff marks another collaboration between Priyanka and the Russos after their work together on the spy series Citadel.