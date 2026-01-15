Priyanka Chopra Turns Deadly In ‘The Bluff’ Trailer To Protect Her Daughter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Priyanka Chopra Jonas is once again ready to dominate the action scene. Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for The Bluff, an adrenaline-packed thriller where she transforms into a lethal force to protect her daughter from danger. Three years after starring in the espionage thriller series Citadel with the Russo Brothers, Priyanka reunites with the Amazon MGM Studios team for this high-stakes adventure.

Known for her dynamic roles in Hollywood, from Quantico to Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, Priyanka has steadily cemented her status as an action star. The Bluff continues that trajectory, offering fans a perfect mix of intense action, emotional depth, and suspense.

A Mother’s Fight Against Impossible Odds

This only ends with the sand soaked in blood. The Bluff is coming to Prime Video February 25. pic.twitter.com/JMdELgbQ2s — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 14, 2026

The trailer introduces Priyanka as a woman in hiding with her young daughter in a remote 19th-century Caribbean settlement. Their peaceful life is shattered when armed intruders attack, forcing Priyanka to hide her daughter in the basement while confronting the attackers head-on.

Initially restrained and overpowered, she appears close to defeat. But when the intruders threaten her child, a fierce maternal instinct ignites a violent counterattack. With every move, she takes down the men threatening her family, proving that no obstacle can deter a mother’s courage.

Memorable Dialogue That Balances Action With Emotion

Even amid chaos, Priyanka reassures her daughter: “I’m still your mother.” When the child asks, “How are you so good at killing people?” Priyanka responds with a sharp, witty smile: “Your father didn’t marry me for my cooking.” This blend of humor and grit highlights her character’s depth, showing she is more than just a warrior, she’s a devoted mother fighting against the odds.

Pirate Rivalry Heats Up With Karl Urban

Set against the backdrop of the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate whose past resurfaces with deadly consequences. Karl Urban plays a feared pirate who places a bounty on Priyanka’s character, escalating the stakes and setting the stage for thrilling confrontations.

With stunning visuals, intense fight sequences, and a strong emotional core, the film promises a gripping ride for fans of action-packed, story-driven cinema.

Produced By Hollywood Powerhouses

The Bluff is produced by AGBO Studios, the banner of the Russo Brothers, alongside Amazon MGM Studios. This collaboration marks a reunion for Priyanka with the Amazon MGM Studios team following the 2023 Citadel series, highlighting her growing influence in global action cinema.

Beyond The Bluff, Priyanka is working on SS Rajamouli’s ambitious visual epic Varanasi, featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Fans can also look forward to more high-octane roles as she continues to merge action, drama, and powerful storytelling across multiple film industries.