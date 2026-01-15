Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesPriyanka Chopra Turns Deadly In ‘The Bluff’ Trailer To Protect Her Daughter

Priyanka Chopra Turns Deadly In ‘The Bluff’ Trailer To Protect Her Daughter

Priyanka Chopra shines in Prime Video’s action thriller ‘The Bluff’, taking on Karl Urban as a feared pirate while fighting to protect her daughter. Watch the gripping trailer now.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is once again ready to dominate the action scene. Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for The Bluff, an adrenaline-packed thriller where she transforms into a lethal force to protect her daughter from danger. Three years after starring in the espionage thriller series Citadel with the Russo Brothers, Priyanka reunites with the Amazon MGM Studios team for this high-stakes adventure.

Known for her dynamic roles in Hollywood, from Quantico to Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, Priyanka has steadily cemented her status as an action star. The Bluff continues that trajectory, offering fans a perfect mix of intense action, emotional depth, and suspense.

ALSO READ: ‘Papa Bade Karze Mein Hain’: Akshay Kumar Pauses After Voting As Fan Breaks Down, Internet Applauds Actor's Compassion

A Mother’s Fight Against Impossible Odds

The trailer introduces Priyanka as a woman in hiding with her young daughter in a remote 19th-century Caribbean settlement. Their peaceful life is shattered when armed intruders attack, forcing Priyanka to hide her daughter in the basement while confronting the attackers head-on.

Initially restrained and overpowered, she appears close to defeat. But when the intruders threaten her child, a fierce maternal instinct ignites a violent counterattack. With every move, she takes down the men threatening her family, proving that no obstacle can deter a mother’s courage.

Memorable Dialogue That Balances Action With Emotion

Even amid chaos, Priyanka reassures her daughter: “I’m still your mother.” When the child asks, “How are you so good at killing people?” Priyanka responds with a sharp, witty smile: “Your father didn’t marry me for my cooking.” This blend of humor and grit highlights her character’s depth, showing she is more than just a warrior, she’s a devoted mother fighting against the odds.

Pirate Rivalry Heats Up With Karl Urban

(Image Source: Twitter/@images_tv)
(Image Source: Twitter/@images_tv)

Set against the backdrop of the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate whose past resurfaces with deadly consequences. Karl Urban plays a feared pirate who places a bounty on Priyanka’s character, escalating the stakes and setting the stage for thrilling confrontations.

With stunning visuals, intense fight sequences, and a strong emotional core, the film promises a gripping ride for fans of action-packed, story-driven cinema.

Produced By Hollywood Powerhouses

The Bluff is produced by AGBO Studios, the banner of the Russo Brothers, alongside Amazon MGM Studios. This collaboration marks a reunion for Priyanka with the Amazon MGM Studios team following the 2023 Citadel series, highlighting her growing influence in global action cinema.

Beyond The Bluff, Priyanka is working on SS Rajamouli’s ambitious visual epic Varanasi, featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Fans can also look forward to more high-octane roles as she continues to merge action, drama, and powerful storytelling across multiple film industries.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Priyanka Chopra Jonas's new movie on Prime Video?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars in the new action thriller 'The Bluff,' which is set to release on Prime Video.

What is the plot of 'The Bluff'?

The film follows a former pirate in the 19th-century Caribbean who must protect her daughter from dangerous intruders, forcing her to confront her past.

Who is Priyanka Chopra Jonas's co-star in 'The Bluff'?

Karl Urban plays a feared pirate who places a bounty on Priyanka Chopra Jonas's character, escalating the conflict in the film.

When will 'The Bluff' be released on Prime Video?

The Bluff is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on February 25.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Chopra Prime Video ENtertainment News The Bluff Trailer Karl Urban
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
World
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
Cities
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
World
Iran Warns Neighbours After Trump Threats, Says US Bases Could Be Targeted
Iran Warns Neighbours After Trump Threats, Says US Bases Could Be Targeted
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Millions of Devotees Take Holy Dip at Prayagraj Sangam as Makar Sankranti Celebrations Peak Across India
Breaking News: Dhirendra Shastri Bats for Vedic Learning, Announces Gurukul at Bageshwar Dham
Breaking News: Massive Devotee Turnout at Triveni Sangam as Makar Sankranti Celebrations Peak Nationwide
Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget