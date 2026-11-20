Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pratap, a police drama starring Amit Sadh, now in cinemas.

Early social media reactions praise film's suspense and emotional narrative.

Viewers highlight Amit Sadh's performance and engaging big-screen experience.

Initial social media reactions are individual opinions, not wide consensus.

Amit Sadh’s Pratap has arrived in cinemas, bringing a police drama built around crime, suspense, and emotional conflict. Described as a gritty thriller, the film focuses on an intense story and Sadh's performance. With the release now underway, viewers have begun sharing their reactions on social media. Early posts on X describe Pratap as an engaging big-screen experience, while some highlight its suspense and storytelling. The comments offer a first glimpse of audience sentiment, although they do not represent a wider critical consensus. Here is what netizens are saying about the film following its theatrical release.

Pratap X Review: What Are Netizens Saying?

Following its theatrical release, several viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their initial reactions to Pratap. While some praised Amit Sadh's performance and the film's suspenseful narrative, others encouraged audiences to experience the police drama in theatres.

One viewer described the film as an engaging combination of suspense and emotional storytelling, writing: Pratap is an impressive police drama and suspense thriller that gives the audience a gritty, emotional and thrilling story with a stellar performance by Amit Sadh."

'Pratap' is an impressive police drama and suspense thriller that gives the audience a gritty, emotional and thrilling story with a stellar performance by Amit Sadh. #PratapInCinemas — 𝙷𝚎𝚖𝚛𝚊𝚓 𝚂𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚑 (@rajput__hemraj) November 20, 2026

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Another moviegoer highlighted the film's theatrical release and invited others to share their opinions: "The wait is over. Pratap is now in cinemas, bringing crime, suspense and thriller together on the big screen. Have you watched it yet? What’s your verdict?"

X

The wait is over. Pratap is now in cinemas, bringing crime, suspense and thriller together on the big screen. Have you watched it yet? What’s your verdict? #PratapInCinemas #Pratap — Priya Pallavi (@pallapw1) November 20, 2026

A third post encouraged audiences to watch the film on the big screen, using the hashtag #PratapInCinemas:

"Don't settle for ordinary entertainment when you can experience the magic of Pratap on the big screen. #PratapInCinemas" Another viewer welcomed the film's arrival in theatres and highlighted its appeal to moviegoers:

"Pratap has finally arrived in cinemas, and a movie brings an unforgettable experience for everyone"

Don't settle for ordinary entertainment when you can experience the magic of Pratap on the big screen. #PratapInCinemas — AAkil choudhary (@aakil_jaat_) November 20, 2026

One X user also spoke about the importance of experiencing an engaging story in theatres: "Nothing compares to experiencing an engaging story with the magic of cinema. Watch Pratap now! #PratapInCinemas"

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Another post highlighted the role of theatrical presentation in making a film more engaging: "Powerful storytelling makes cinema unforgettable. Theatre screens give every moment a special impact. Pratap adds to the excitement of movie lovers. #PratapInCinemas"

Some stories deserve to be experienced on the big screen. Pratap brings another reason to enjoy the magic of cinema. #PratapInCinemas — Aparna Mishra (@Aparna829) November 20, 2026

Pratap: Final Verdict On The Initial Audience Reactions

The initial reactions shared on X suggest that Pratap has caught the attention of viewers looking for a crime thriller with suspense and emotional elements. Amit Sadh's performance and the film's big-screen appeal have emerged as talking points in these posts. However, these social media reactions represent individual opinions rather than an overall audience or critics' verdict. Viewers can watch Pratap in cinemas and decide how the film fares for themselves.