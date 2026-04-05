Ranveer Singh’s Next Set In A Zombie-Infested World, Co-Stars Priyadarshan’s Daughter Kalyani

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Ranveer Singh, who has been basking in the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is now preparing for his next big project, and it looks just as exciting. The 40-year-old actor will soon star in a film set in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world. Curious about the title? The film is called Pralay.

We know you want to know more about the film, so here’s everything we know so far - right from the director and producers to the film’s budget, story, and cast.

About Pralay: Director, Production House

The film will be directed by Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who previously co-directed the acclaimed series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with his father.

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Pralay will be produced by Hansal Mehta’s banner True Story Films in collaboration with Ranveer Singh’s production house Ma Kasam Films. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore.

Pralay Movie Cast

The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan, with Ranveer Singh. Her last project was Lokah. Priyadarshan, on the other hand, is giving final touches to Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, who also produced the film with Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi and will release on April 17.

Pralay Story

Coming back to Pralay - what is the story about? Will it be a remake or an adaptation?

According to Hansal Mehta, the film will be based on an original story. He revealed that Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor have written the screenplay.

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“It’s not an adaptation. Jai and Vishal Kapoor have written the original story. Also, I feel a book like Blindness is not easily adapted for cinema. I watched the 2008 film adaptation starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo, and it wasn’t great,” he said.

He added, “It’s a post-apocalyptic world that hasn’t been attempted before at this scale in India. Development is not just about writing. It also includes ideas-how you shape them, how you visualise them, and how you eventually sell them to a third party, to a star or a studio. We've invested in building those ideas.”

Mehta further explained that some literary works are better suited to books than films. “Writers like Saramago or Salman Rushdie are best experienced on paper. Their books often lose their magic when translated to the screen,” he added.

Pralay Release Date

Fans are eagerly waiting for Ranveer’s next project, but the film may take some time to reach theatres. Pralay is expected to begin shooting in mid-2026, and an international crew will reportedly join the production. Having said that, the film can be expected by next year. The makers, however, have kept mum about the timeline of the film’s release.