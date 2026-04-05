Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesRanveer Singh’s Next Set In A Zombie-Infested World, Co-Stars Priyadarshan’s Daughter Kalyani

Ranveer Singh’s Next Set In A Zombie-Infested World, Co-Stars Priyadarshan’s Daughter Kalyani

Ranveer Singh is set to star next in Pralay, a post-apocalyptic zombie film directed by Jai Mehta and produced by True Story Films and Ma Kasam Films.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 08:46 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ranveer Singh, who has been basking in the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is now preparing for his next big project, and it looks just as exciting. The 40-year-old actor will soon star in a film set in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world. Curious about the title? The film is called Pralay.

We know you want to know more about the film, so here’s everything we know so far - right from the director and producers to the film’s budget, story, and cast.

About Pralay: Director, Production House

The film will be directed by Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who previously co-directed the acclaimed series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with his father.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Film Gets Saturday Boost, Collection Up 19% From Friday

Pralay will be produced by Hansal Mehta’s banner True Story Films in collaboration with Ranveer Singh’s production house Ma Kasam Films. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore.

Pralay Movie Cast

The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan, with Ranveer Singh. Her last project was Lokah. Priyadarshan, on the other hand, is giving final touches to Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, who also produced the film with Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi and will release on April 17. 

Pralay Story

Coming back to Pralay - what is the story about? Will it be a remake or an adaptation?

According to Hansal Mehta, the film will be based on an original story. He revealed that Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor have written the screenplay. 

ALSO READ| ‘Took 3 Hours To Get That Shot’: Danish Iqbal Says Viral Dawood Ibrahim Photo In Dhurandhar 2 Is Actually Him

“It’s not an adaptation. Jai and Vishal Kapoor have written the original story. Also, I feel a book like Blindness is not easily adapted for cinema. I watched the 2008 film adaptation starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo, and it wasn’t great,” he said.

He added, “It’s a post-apocalyptic world that hasn’t been attempted before at this scale in India. Development is not just about writing. It also includes ideas-how you shape them, how you visualise them, and how you eventually sell them to a third party, to a star or a studio. We've invested in building those ideas.”

Mehta further explained that some literary works are better suited to books than films. “Writers like Saramago or Salman Rushdie are best experienced on paper. Their books often lose their magic when translated to the screen,” he added.

Pralay Release Date

Fans are eagerly waiting for Ranveer’s next project, but the film may take some time to reach theatres. Pralay is expected to begin shooting in mid-2026, and an international crew will reportedly join the production. Having said that, the film can be expected by next year. The makers, however, have kept mum about the timeline of the film’s release. 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ranveer Singh's next film called?

Ranveer Singh's next big project is a film titled 'Pralay'. It is set in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world.

Who is directing and producing 'Pralay'?

The film will be directed by Jai Mehta and produced by Hansal Mehta's banner True Story Films in collaboration with Ranveer Singh's production house Ma Kasam Films.

What is the story of 'Pralay'?

'Pralay' will be based on an original story written by Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor. It's set in a post-apocalyptic world not attempted at this scale in India.

What is the estimated budget for 'Pralay'?

The film 'Pralay' is reportedly being made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore.

Who are the main actors in 'Pralay'?

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan. It also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 Apr 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Pralay ABP Live Ranveer SIngh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Ranveer Singh’s Next Set In A Zombie-Infested World, Co-Stars Priyadarshan’s Daughter Kalyani
Ranveer Singh’s Next Set In A Zombie-Infested World, Co-Stars Priyadarshan’s Daughter Kalyani
Movies
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Film Gets Saturday Boost, Collection Up 19% From Friday
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Film Gets Saturday Boost, Collection Up 19% From Friday
Movies
‘Took 3 Hours To Get That Shot’: Danish Iqbal Says Viral Dawood Ibrahim Photo In Dhurandhar 2 Is Actually Him
‘Took 3 Hours To Get That Shot’: Danish Iqbal Says Viral Dawood Ibrahim Photo In Dhurandhar 2 Is Actually Him
Movies
Fans Say ‘Perfect’ As AI Visualises Sushant Singh Rajput As Rama
Fans Say ‘Perfect’ As AI Visualises Sushant Singh Rajput As Rama
Advertisement

Videos

Strategic Fallout: Iran Claims Major Air Defense Success, US Faces Rising Pressure in Iraq and Beyond
Strait of Hormuz: Indian LPG Tanker Crosses Hormuz Safely Amid Tensions, Supplies Head to India
Missile & Drone Attacks: Iran’s Missile-Drone Barrage Escalates War, Strikes Hit Cities and US Bases
War Alert: US Aircraft Incidents and Iran’s Counterattack Narrative
Strike Alert: Basra Oil Hub Ablaze as Iran Claims US Jet Hits
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Rohit Yadav
Dr Rohit Yadav
OPINION | Petrodollar At Crossroads: War, Oil, And Quiet Reordering Of Global Power
Opinion
Embed widget