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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesPrahaar Vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Yami Gautam's Film Leads With 29% More Ticket Sales

Prahaar Vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Yami Gautam's Film Leads With 29% More Ticket Sales

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli leads Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story in advance bookings on October 16, 2026. Check the latest ticket sales, regional performance, opening-day collection estimates, and live box-office updates as the two films compete.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nayyi Navelli leads Prahaar in national advance ticket sales.
  • Regional bookings show Nayyi Navelli ahead in four key markets.
  • Prahaar, however, holds a narrow lead in Maharashtra region.
  • Final box office performance depends on actual audience turnout.

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli has taken an early lead over Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story in the advance booking race ahead of their theatrical releases on October 16, 2026. According to figures reported by Pinkvilla and NDTV Profit, Nayyi Navelli sold around 11,000 tickets across top national cinema chains, while Prahaar recorded approximately 8,500 admissions. However, the opening-day box office battle remains open, with both films expected to draw audiences through walk-in bookings and word of mouth. Here is a look at their advance sales, regional performance and first-day collection updates.

Nayyi Navelli Vs Prahaar: Advance Booking Figures

Nayyi Navelli is ahead in the national cinema-chain advance booking race, according to Pinkvilla and NDTV Profit. The film recorded around 11,000 admissions across PVR INOX and Cinepolis, compared with approximately 8,500 for Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story.

Broader advance-booking estimates vary across box-office trackers. The figures provided place Nayyi Navelli's India advance gross in the range of Rs 1.35 crore to Rs 1.82 crore, excluding blocked seats in some estimates. Prahaar has reported advance gross figures ranging from approximately Rs 99 lakh to Rs 1.13 crore in base estimates, with some reports putting its total closer to Rs 1.50 crore.

These figures are estimates from different tracking sources and may not be directly comparable.

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Prahaar Vs Nayyi Navelli: Regional Box Office Battle

The regional advance-booking figures show that the competition is not uniform across India. According to the figures shared, Prahaar has a narrow lead in Maharashtra, while Nayyi Navelli is ahead in four other key markets.

Region

Nayyi Navelli

Prahaar

Maharashtra

Rs 25.97 lakh

Rs 29.64 lakh

Uttar Pradesh

Rs 21.07 lakh

Rs 12.54 lakh

Delhi NCR

Rs 14.55 lakh

Rs 11.72 lakh

Gujarat

Rs 12.14 lakh

Rs 8.99 lakh

Karnataka

Rs 8.63 lakh

Rs 5.08 lakh

Maharashtra remains a stronger market for Prahaar in these figures. Meanwhile, Nayyi Navelli has the advantage in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Gujarat and Karnataka.

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Prahaar Vs Nayyi Navelli: Day 1 Box Office Collection LIVE

Early estimates suggest that both films are looking for a stronger opening as theatrical shows progress. Sacnilk's early figures for Prahaar put its morning collection at approximately Rs 13 lakh net, or Rs 15 lakh gross. These are preliminary numbers and may change as more shows are accounted for.

Nayyi Navelli has the advantage in advance admissions, but the final opening-day outcome will depend on audience turnout, occupancy across locations and subsequent show bookings. The projected opening figures circulating before release should be treated as estimates, not confirmed collections.

Nayyi Navelli has started ahead of Prahaar in advance booking across national chains, while Prahaar has shown strength in Maharashtra. The two films' first-day box-office figures will provide a clearer picture of how the October 16 clash unfolds.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Which film is currently leading in advance ticket sales?

Nayyi Navelli is ahead of Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story in advance bookings, selling around 11,000 tickets across top national cinema chains compared to Prahaar's 8,500.

When are Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar scheduled to be released?

Both films, Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story, are set to be released in theaters on October 16, 2026.

How do the films' advance bookings compare regionally?

Prahaar has a narrow lead in Maharashtra, while Nayyi Navelli is ahead in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Gujarat, and Karnataka based on regional advance-booking figures.

What are the early box office estimates for the films' opening day?

Early estimates for Prahaar's morning collection are around Rs 13 lakh net. The final opening-day outcome for both films will depend on audience turnout and subsequent bookings.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yami Gautam Rajkummar Rao Prahaar Vs Nayyi Navelli Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection Prahaar Box Office Collection Prahaar Day 1 Collection
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