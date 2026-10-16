Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nayyi Navelli leads Prahaar in national advance ticket sales.

Regional bookings show Nayyi Navelli ahead in four key markets.

Prahaar, however, holds a narrow lead in Maharashtra region.

Final box office performance depends on actual audience turnout.

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli has taken an early lead over Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story in the advance booking race ahead of their theatrical releases on October 16, 2026. According to figures reported by Pinkvilla and NDTV Profit, Nayyi Navelli sold around 11,000 tickets across top national cinema chains, while Prahaar recorded approximately 8,500 admissions. However, the opening-day box office battle remains open, with both films expected to draw audiences through walk-in bookings and word of mouth. Here is a look at their advance sales, regional performance and first-day collection updates.

Nayyi Navelli Vs Prahaar: Advance Booking Figures

Nayyi Navelli is ahead in the national cinema-chain advance booking race, according to Pinkvilla and NDTV Profit. The film recorded around 11,000 admissions across PVR INOX and Cinepolis, compared with approximately 8,500 for Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story.

Broader advance-booking estimates vary across box-office trackers. The figures provided place Nayyi Navelli's India advance gross in the range of Rs 1.35 crore to Rs 1.82 crore, excluding blocked seats in some estimates. Prahaar has reported advance gross figures ranging from approximately Rs 99 lakh to Rs 1.13 crore in base estimates, with some reports putting its total closer to Rs 1.50 crore.

These figures are estimates from different tracking sources and may not be directly comparable.

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Prahaar Vs Nayyi Navelli: Regional Box Office Battle

The regional advance-booking figures show that the competition is not uniform across India. According to the figures shared, Prahaar has a narrow lead in Maharashtra, while Nayyi Navelli is ahead in four other key markets.

Region Nayyi Navelli Prahaar Maharashtra Rs 25.97 lakh Rs 29.64 lakh Uttar Pradesh Rs 21.07 lakh Rs 12.54 lakh Delhi NCR Rs 14.55 lakh Rs 11.72 lakh Gujarat Rs 12.14 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh Karnataka Rs 8.63 lakh Rs 5.08 lakh

Maharashtra remains a stronger market for Prahaar in these figures. Meanwhile, Nayyi Navelli has the advantage in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Gujarat and Karnataka.

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Prahaar Vs Nayyi Navelli: Day 1 Box Office Collection LIVE

Early estimates suggest that both films are looking for a stronger opening as theatrical shows progress. Sacnilk's early figures for Prahaar put its morning collection at approximately Rs 13 lakh net, or Rs 15 lakh gross. These are preliminary numbers and may change as more shows are accounted for.

Nayyi Navelli has the advantage in advance admissions, but the final opening-day outcome will depend on audience turnout, occupancy across locations and subsequent show bookings. The projected opening figures circulating before release should be treated as estimates, not confirmed collections.

Nayyi Navelli has started ahead of Prahaar in advance booking across national chains, while Prahaar has shown strength in Maharashtra. The two films' first-day box-office figures will provide a clearer picture of how the October 16 clash unfolds.