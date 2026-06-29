Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film grossed ₹336 crore globally, not yet recovered budget.

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's much-talked-about sports drama Peddi is finally making its way to OTT after completing its theatrical run. While fans across several languages can stream the film soon, viewers waiting for the Hindi version may need to remain patient a little longer.

The big-budget entertainer created considerable excitement before its release and went on to register decent box-office numbers. However, despite its respectable earnings, the film is reportedly yet to recover its massive production cost.

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Peddi Set For OTT Debut Next Month

Peddi, which arrived in cinemas on June 4, is set to premiere on Netflix from July 2. The film is making its digital debut less than a month after its theatrical release, giving audiences another opportunity to watch the sports drama from the comfort of their homes.

Initially, the film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

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Why Are Hindi Audiences Waiting Longer?

While fans of the regional versions can start streaming the film in July, the Hindi version will not be released alongside them.

According to a report by Telugu123, the makers have adopted a separate release strategy for Hindi-speaking audiences. Reports suggest that the producers are following an eight-week theatrical window before bringing the Hindi version to OTT.

If the reported schedule remains unchanged, Hindi viewers are expected to get access to Peddi on OTT from July 30.

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About Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is an emotional sports drama centred on the life of a daily wage labourer named Peddi and his journey.

The film features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The supporting cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Boman Irani and Divyendu Sharma, all playing significant roles in the film.

According to a report by Koimoi, Peddi was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 350 crore. The film has earned more than Rs 240 crore at the Indian box office within 25 days of release.

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Its worldwide collection has reportedly reached Rs 336 crore. Despite these numbers, the film is still short of recovering its reported production budget.