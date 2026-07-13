Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Charan's Peddi concluded successful theatrical run, now streaming.

The film grossed ₹341.13 crore worldwide, a major box office success.

Peddi now ranks tenth among Tollywood's all-time highest-grossing films.

Directed by Sana, film premiered on Netflix July 9.

Ram Charan's Peddi has officially wrapped up its theatrical run and is now available to stream on OTT. After enjoying a successful spell at the box office, the film has secured its place among the biggest Telugu blockbusters of all time.

Peddi Closing Box Office Collection

Ram Charan's Peddi received a strong response from audiences following its theatrical release on June 4. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles and performed well throughout its cinema run before making its OTT debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

According to Koimoi, Peddi opened with Rs 69.5 crore worldwide. The film concluded its theatrical run with an India net collection of Rs 244.27 crore, while its India gross collection reached Rs 288.23 crore. In overseas markets, the film earned Rs 52.9 crore, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 341.13 crore.

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With this final tally, Peddi has become Tollywood's 10th highest-grossing film of all time.

Peddi Enters Tollywood's Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films

The film has earned a place among the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films. Baahubali 2 continues to lead the all-time list with a worldwide collection of Rs 1,788.06 crore, followed by Pushpa 2 with Rs 1,727.23 crore.

RRR occupies the third spot after earning Rs 1,275.51 crore, while Kalki 2898 AD is fourth with Rs 1,037.64 crore. Baahubali stands fifth with Rs 650 crore.

Further down the rankings, Saaho holds the seventh position with Rs 458.5 crore, followed by Devara in eighth place with Rs 422.11 crore. Pushpa ranks ninth after collecting Rs 352 crore, while Peddi completes the top 10 with its Rs 341.13 crore worldwide total.

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Where To Watch Peddi On OTT

Following the end of its theatrical run, Peddi is now streaming on Netflix. The film premiered on the platform on July 9. It is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.