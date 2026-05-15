'Ped Chalta Hai', Rooted In Jharkhand's Soil, Premieres At 79th Cannes Film Festival

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cannes premiere marks pride for regional Indian cinema.

A film rooted in the forests and rivers of Jharkhand has made its way to one of the world's most prestigious stages. Ped Chalta Hai, directed by Debaditya Bandopadhyay, had its global premiere on May 14 at the Marche du Film in Cannes, as part of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. The film is backed by Outline Expression in association with Masoon Art Group.

Set against the landscapes of Palamu, Jharkhand, the film explores themes of memory, livelihood, identity, and survival. Bandopadhyay shaped the story through conversations with communities living alongside Jharkhand's forests and rivers, weaving together questions of displacement, emotional belonging, and ecological imbalance into a grounded cinematic narrative.

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What Made Ped Chalta Hai Come Alive

For Bandopadhyay, the land itself was a co-creator. He shared that every element of Jharkhand's terrain, from the forests and dry textures to the silence and sounds of the land, played a vital role in shaping the film's visual language and emotional atmosphere.

"We consciously stayed away from artificial cinematic glamour because authenticity was extremely important to us. Sometimes the changing light in the forests or the stillness of a particular location would influence the mood of an entire sequence. The film is deeply rooted in the soil of Jharkhand and I wanted audiences to feel that rawness and emotional truth onscreen," he said.

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'Deeply Emotional' Cannes Premiere

Bandopadhyay described the Cannes premiere as a "deeply emotional and humbling" experience. He reflected on how every storyteller dream of taking regional narratives to an international audience, and seeing Ped Chalta Hai screen at Cannes felt, in his words, profoundly surreal and rewarding.

He also spoke about what this moment means beyond the film itself. "Professionally, it opens doors for more Indian stories emerging from smaller regions and ecological realities. For the entire team, this is not just a festival screening. It is a moment of pride for Jharkhand and for Indian independent cinema," he said.

The 2026 edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs from May 12 to May 23 on the French Riviera.