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HomeEntertainmentMovies'Ped Chalta Hai', Rooted In Jharkhand's Soil, Premieres At 79th Cannes Film Festival

'Ped Chalta Hai', Rooted In Jharkhand's Soil, Premieres At 79th Cannes Film Festival

A film rooted in Jharkhand's forests, Ped Chalta Hai by Debaditya Bandopadhyay, premiered at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 14.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 May 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
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  • Cannes premiere marks pride for regional Indian cinema.

A film rooted in the forests and rivers of Jharkhand has made its way to one of the world's most prestigious stages. Ped Chalta Hai, directed by Debaditya Bandopadhyay, had its global premiere on May 14 at the Marche du Film in Cannes, as part of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. The film is backed by Outline Expression in association with Masoon Art Group.

Set against the landscapes of Palamu, Jharkhand, the film explores themes of memory, livelihood, identity, and survival. Bandopadhyay shaped the story through conversations with communities living alongside Jharkhand's forests and rivers, weaving together questions of displacement, emotional belonging, and ecological imbalance into a grounded cinematic narrative.

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What Made Ped Chalta Hai Come Alive

For Bandopadhyay, the land itself was a co-creator. He shared that every element of Jharkhand's terrain, from the forests and dry textures to the silence and sounds of the land, played a vital role in shaping the film's visual language and emotional atmosphere.

"We consciously stayed away from artificial cinematic glamour because authenticity was extremely important to us. Sometimes the changing light in the forests or the stillness of a particular location would influence the mood of an entire sequence. The film is deeply rooted in the soil of Jharkhand and I wanted audiences to feel that rawness and emotional truth onscreen," he said.

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'Deeply Emotional' Cannes Premiere 

Bandopadhyay described the Cannes premiere as a "deeply emotional and humbling" experience. He reflected on how every storyteller dream of taking regional narratives to an international audience, and seeing Ped Chalta Hai screen at Cannes felt, in his words, profoundly surreal and rewarding.

He also spoke about what this moment means beyond the film itself. "Professionally, it opens doors for more Indian stories emerging from smaller regions and ecological realities. For the entire team, this is not just a festival screening. It is a moment of pride for Jharkhand and for Indian independent cinema," he said.

The 2026 edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs from May 12 to May 23 on the French Riviera.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the Cannes premiere mean for Indian cinema?

The premiere is seen as opening doors for more Indian stories from smaller regions and ecological realities, and is a moment of pride for Jharkhand and Indian independent cinema.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
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Cannes Cannes 2026 Ped Chalta Hai Ped Chalta Hai Cannes 79th Cannes Marche Du Film
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