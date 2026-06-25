Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and director Sujeeth discussed upcoming film OG 2.

Sujeeth revealed striking opening sequence details and character Ojas Gambheera.

Pawan Kalyan expressed eagerness, filming is expected to commence soon.

Director Sujeeth aims to showcase Kalyan's full potential in sequel.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is gearing up to begin work on OG 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the Telugu action film OG. The film, directed by Sujeeth, has generated considerable buzz after the makers shared a new creative video featuring the actor and filmmaker discussing the sequel.

OG 2 To Go On Floors Soon

Sharing the video on social media, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works wrote, “Before the storm arrives... there’s a moment of silence. The untold story of Gambheera is ready to unfold.”

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The production house further teased the project, adding, “Director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan Garu reunite under Pawan Kalyan Creative Works to expand the OG Universe saga.”

The video captures an animated discussion between Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan as they brainstorm key elements of the sequel. During the conversation, the director describes the film’s striking opening sequence, where a snow-covered landscape gradually transforms into a pool of blood. Concept art accompanying the discussion offers a glimpse into the visually ambitious scene.

Sujeeth also sheds light on the character of Ojas Gambheera, revealing intriguing details about his world, including the presence of dragons that serve as his companions or pets.

Clearly impressed by the vision, Pawan Kalyan remarks that one particular shot has the potential to become iconic. He also expresses his eagerness to begin filming, signalling that production may commence soon.

Before the storm arrives... there's a moment of silence.



The untold story of Gambheera is ready to unfold.



Director @SujeethSign and @PawanKalyan Garu reunite under Pawan Kalyan Creative Works to expand the #OGUniverse saga 🌋#OG2 pic.twitter.com/pDzTwHJ6zH — Pawan Kalyan Creative Works (@PKCWoffl) June 25, 2026

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Earlier, Sujeeth had hinted that the sequel would showcase Pawan Kalyan's character in a way that fully taps into the actor's “full potential,” raising expectations among fans.

How Did Social Media Users React?

The announcement quickly sparked excitement online, with fans flooding the comments section.

“The calm before the chaos,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “This is it... The Apocalypse.”

A third fan declared, “The man they feared the most is back.”



