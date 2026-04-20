Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser promises confusion, romance, drama, and comedy.

Ayushmann Khurrana faces chaos with three women in a fresh twist.

Vijay Raaz enters as a cop, adding unpredictability and humor.

The comedy entertainer releases in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has been released, and it promises exactly what audiences love, confusion, romance, drama and nonstop comedy. With Ayushmann Khurrana at the centre of the madness, the film looks set to deliver a wildly entertaining ride on the big screen.

Packed with humour, nostalgia and unexpected twists, the teaser has already sparked excitement among movie lovers.

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Fresh Twist To The Classic Formula

The makers cleverly revisit the iconic pati-patni-aur-woh setup, but this time with a bigger and crazier spin. The teaser playfully dives into the “pativerse”, bringing back the charm of the classic relationship drama while giving it a modern comic makeover.

Ayushmann Khurrana Faces Triple Trouble

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Prajapati Pandey, a man whose life quickly spirals out of control. Instead of dealing with one complicated relationship, he finds himself surrounded by not one, not two, but three women.

The chaos unfolds with Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh playing key roles, creating a hilarious web of misunderstandings and comic tension.

Ayushmann’s confused expressions and trademark comic timing appear to be one of the biggest highlights of the teaser.

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Vijay Raaz Adds Madness

Just when things seem impossible enough, Vijay Raaz enters the scene as a cop, adding another layer of unpredictability. Known for his deadpan humour and memorable screen presence, his role could become one of the surprise packages of the film.

Big Release Date Locked

Backed by T-Series Films and B R Studios, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, with creative production by Juno Chopra.

The comedy entertainer is all set to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026.