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HomeEntertainmentMoviesAyushmann Khurrana's Brings Triple Trouble In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' Teaser; Sparks Chaos And Comedy - WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana's Brings Triple Trouble In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' Teaser; Sparks Chaos And Comedy - WATCH

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser is out! Ayushmann Khurrana gets caught in hilarious triple trouble with Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser promises confusion, romance, drama, and comedy.
  • Ayushmann Khurrana faces chaos with three women in a fresh twist.
  • Vijay Raaz enters as a cop, adding unpredictability and humor.
  • The comedy entertainer releases in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has been released, and it promises exactly what audiences love, confusion, romance, drama and nonstop comedy. With Ayushmann Khurrana at the centre of the madness, the film looks set to deliver a wildly entertaining ride on the big screen.

Packed with humour, nostalgia and unexpected twists, the teaser has already sparked excitement among movie lovers.

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Fresh Twist To The Classic Formula

The makers cleverly revisit the iconic pati-patni-aur-woh setup, but this time with a bigger and crazier spin. The teaser playfully dives into the “pativerse”, bringing back the charm of the classic relationship drama while giving it a modern comic makeover.

Ayushmann Khurrana Faces Triple Trouble

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Prajapati Pandey, a man whose life quickly spirals out of control. Instead of dealing with one complicated relationship, he finds himself surrounded by not one, not two, but three women.

The chaos unfolds with Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh playing key roles, creating a hilarious web of misunderstandings and comic tension.

Ayushmann’s confused expressions and trademark comic timing appear to be one of the biggest highlights of the teaser.

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Vijay Raaz Adds Madness

Just when things seem impossible enough, Vijay Raaz enters the scene as a cop, adding another layer of unpredictability. Known for his deadpan humour and memorable screen presence, his role could become one of the surprise packages of the film.

Big Release Date Locked

Backed by T-Series Films and B R Studios, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, with creative production by Juno Chopra.

The comedy entertainer is all set to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the genre of the movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'?

The movie promises confusion, romance, drama, and nonstop comedy, with a fresh twist on the classic formula.

Who stars in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' and what are their roles?

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Prajapati Pandey, who gets entangled with three women played by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Who plays the cop in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'?

Vijay Raaz adds another layer of unpredictability to the film by playing a cop.

When will 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' be released?

The comedy entertainer is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rakul Preet Singh Sara Ali Khan Ayushmann Khurrana Wamiqa Gabbi Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser Out
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Ayushmann Khurrana's Brings Triple Trouble In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' Teaser; Sparks Chaos And Comedy - WATCH
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