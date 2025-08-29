Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesParam Sundari Release: Box Office Expectations, Advance Bookings & Day 1 Forecast

Param Sundari Release: Box Office Expectations, Advance Bookings & Day 1 Forecast

"Param Sundari," starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, releases August 29. Advance bookings showed initial promise but slowed.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Param Sundari Box Office Prediction: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are set to charm audiences with their upcoming romantic comedy Param Sundari, hitting theatres this Friday, August 29. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film arrives at a time when Bollywood romances are gradually reclaiming their space on the big screen.

With expectations running high, all eyes are on how this Maddock Films production fares at the box office.

Advance Bookings: A Promising Start, But Momentum Slows

Advance bookings for Param Sundari opened on August 26, just three days before release. The initial response was encouraging, with the film selling over 10,000 tickets across BookMyShow and District online booking apps within the first 24 hours. However, sales soon plateaued, and momentum failed to pick up on the final day.

Despite this, trade experts remain optimistic. Romantic comedies, they note, are not overly reliant on massive opening-day numbers and often depend on steady word of mouth to ensure a successful run.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Box Office Day 1 Predictions

According to early trade estimates, Param Sundari is expected to collect around ₹7–9 crore on opening day in India. While this would be a respectable start for a rom-com, it falls short of the numbers Maddock Films might have hoped for.

Earlier this year, Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, set a new benchmark with a phenomenal ₹21 crore opening—far beyond what Param Sundari is projected to achieve.

Dhadak 2 managed an opening of ₹3.35 crore while Bhool Chuk Maaf earned ₹7.20 crore.

Ultimately, the film’s long-term box office prospects will depend heavily on audience reception and word of mouth.

About Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is a cross-cultural romance that brings together a Punjabi boy (Sidharth Malhotra) and a Malayali girl (Janhvi Kapoor). Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, the rom-com also features Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles.

With its mix of vibrant romance, cultural contrast, and fresh pairing, the film aims to capture the magic of love on the big screen.

 

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra Param Sundari Param Sundari Box Office
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
World
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
World
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
Cities
Red Alert In Noida Amid Heavy Rain; IMD Forecasts More Showers In Delhi-NCR Today
Red Alert In Noida Amid Heavy Rain; IMD Forecasts More Showers In Delhi-NCR Today
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India to Boost Russian Oil Imports by Up to 20% Despite US Tariffs | ABP NEWS
India-China Border Dispute: Agreement Reached During 24th Round of Talks | ABP NEWS
Breaking: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Tokyo Airport with Traditional Folk Dance | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Japan Visit: PM Narendra Modi’s Important Visit to Japan: Strengthening India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Janhit: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Dismisses Retirement Rumors, Says Service to Sangh is Lifelong Commitment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget