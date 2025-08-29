Param Sundari Box Office Prediction: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are set to charm audiences with their upcoming romantic comedy Param Sundari, hitting theatres this Friday, August 29. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film arrives at a time when Bollywood romances are gradually reclaiming their space on the big screen.

With expectations running high, all eyes are on how this Maddock Films production fares at the box office.

Advance Bookings: A Promising Start, But Momentum Slows

Advance bookings for Param Sundari opened on August 26, just three days before release. The initial response was encouraging, with the film selling over 10,000 tickets across BookMyShow and District online booking apps within the first 24 hours. However, sales soon plateaued, and momentum failed to pick up on the final day.

Despite this, trade experts remain optimistic. Romantic comedies, they note, are not overly reliant on massive opening-day numbers and often depend on steady word of mouth to ensure a successful run.

Box Office Day 1 Predictions

According to early trade estimates, Param Sundari is expected to collect around ₹7–9 crore on opening day in India. While this would be a respectable start for a rom-com, it falls short of the numbers Maddock Films might have hoped for.

Earlier this year, Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, set a new benchmark with a phenomenal ₹21 crore opening—far beyond what Param Sundari is projected to achieve.

Dhadak 2 managed an opening of ₹3.35 crore while Bhool Chuk Maaf earned ₹7.20 crore.

Ultimately, the film’s long-term box office prospects will depend heavily on audience reception and word of mouth.

About Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is a cross-cultural romance that brings together a Punjabi boy (Sidharth Malhotra) and a Malayali girl (Janhvi Kapoor). Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, the rom-com also features Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles.

With its mix of vibrant romance, cultural contrast, and fresh pairing, the film aims to capture the magic of love on the big screen.