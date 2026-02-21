Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The box office witnessed an interesting clash this week as Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama Assi opened in theatres on February 20. However, the film began its run on a modest note, even as Shahid Kapoor’s O'Romeo continued to hold its ground in its second week.

While one film marks a fresh release, the other seems to be capitalising on steady momentum.

Assi Day 1 Box Office Collection

(Image Source: Twitter/@Saurabh89851634)

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and backed by Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films, Assi managed to collect Rs 1 crore on its opening day, as per Sacnilk. The Hindi occupancy stood at 7.38% overall on February 20.

Night shows saw the highest footfall at 11.48%, followed by afternoon shows at 7.24%. Evening shows registered 6.92%, while morning screenings recorded 3.88%.

In terms of regional performance, Chennai led with 22.67% occupancy. Bhopal followed at 10.25%, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad each recorded 8.75%. Pune stood at 8.25%, with other cities remaining below the 8% mark.

O'Romeo Day 8 Box Office Collection

(Image Source: Twitter/@shanaticH)

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s epic romantic action thriller O'Romeo continued its steady theatrical journey. On Day 8, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 49.35 crore after eight days of release, according to Sacnilk.

On February 20, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.67%. Night shows again led at 12.31%, followed by afternoon shows at 8.58%, evening shows at 7.90%, and morning shows at 5.90%.

Regionally, Chennai posted the highest occupancy at 22.50%. Jaipur followed at 11.50%, Chandigarh at 11.25%, and both Pune and Bengaluru at 10.75%. Other markets remained under the 10% threshold.

Despite entering its second week, O'Romeo appears to be maintaining a competitive edge.

About Assi

Assi revolves around Advocate Raavi, portrayed by Taapsee Pannu, who takes up a high-stakes sexual assault case. The narrative delves into legal battles, societal silence, and gender-related issues, unfolding largely through intense courtroom proceedings.

The film features performances by Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Satyajit Sharma. Special appearances by Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and Naseeruddin Shah further add to the ensemble.

As the weekend unfolds, all eyes will be on whether Assi can gather momentum through word of mouth, or if O'Romeo will continue to dominate the box office conversation.