Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom OM, a spy thriller, receives mixed-to-negative initial reviews.

Many critics cite sluggish screenplay, weak writing, and lengthy runtime.

Performances by lead actors and technical aspects garnered praise.

Some reviewers found it decent, praising direction and emotional core.

OM: Operation Mole, previously titled OM Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood, has hit theatres and is receiving mixed-to-negative reviews from audiences online. The Tamil-language spy action thriller, starring Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. While several viewers have termed the film “below average”, criticising its screenplay and particularly its sluggish second half, others have called it a decent watch, praising the performances, technical aspects and action sequences.

‘OM’ Reviews

Popular film reviewer Venky Reviews, known for his online reviews, gave the film 2.25 stars, calling it “below average”.

“OM. Promising initially, tiring by the end!” the reviewer posted.

The review noted that the film takes time to establish itself but finds some momentum before the interval. However, it loses steam in the second half, with the narration becoming lengthy and monotonous. “A familiar story that takes some time to settle, but the stretch from the midway point to the interval is relatively engaging, with the director getting the staging right and making the first half feel decent overall. However, the second half completely fails to capitalise on that setup, with narration that feels lengthy, flat, and boring. The forest fight is about the only portion that somewhat works,” the review read.

It further praised the lead cast for holding the film together but pointed out that the writing and storytelling let it down. “The lead performances are very good and make the film bearable, but the weak writing and tiring narration ultimately hold it back. A film that had enough potential in its setup but never makes proper use of it. Below Average!”

#OM REVIEW: DHANUSH DELIVERS A POWER-PACKED PERFORMANCE IN THIS GRIPPING ESPIONAGE DRAMA! Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5 ) OM is a POWERHOUSE ENTERTAINER- Director Rajkumar Periyasamy takes a fairly intriguing premise and transforms it into an absorbing spy drama, blending suspense, personal conflicts and emotional undercurrents. What truly holds the film together is its casting and performances. #Dhanush is in terrific form, bringing tremendous conviction to a character that demands multiple shades of emotion. He is undoubtedly the driving force of the film. #Mammootty, with his effortless authority, lends considerable weight to the proceedings, while #SaiPallavi makes a strong impact . The film has several moments that leave a lasting impression. The brilliantly executed single-take passage is a major talking point, while the Redwood smuggling episode and the action-driven stretches add tremendous value to te film . The music and background score by #SaiAbhyankkar further elevates the overall impact . Rajkumar Periyasamy deserves appreciation for giving the characters sufficient depth and keeping the dramatic tension alive. The narrative, however, isn’t entirely free of blemishes. Certain portions feel stretched, and a few emotional moments don’t land as strongly as they should. A more concise edit would have made the impact sharper. That said, OM has enough engaging moments, impressive performances and technical finesse to keep the audience invested. Dhanush, in particular, walks away with top honours. Overall its A SOLID WATCH. An entertaining spy thriller with a strong emotional core and an outstanding lead performance. At the box office front, it should do quite well. #OmReview — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 20, 2026

Another viewer also gave the film a negative verdict, comparing it to Silambarasan TR's Pathu Thala and criticising its screenplay and runtime, while appreciating Mammootty's portions and Sai Pallavi's performance.

“Finished OM. Nothing to say. Seems like a Silambarasan TR Pathuthala movie remake. Poor Screenplay, Lengthy, Mamukka Portions Ok, Watchable For Sai Pallavi..Below Average !!!”

Finished #OMFDFS Nothing to say seems like #SilambarasanTR Pathuthala movie remake, Poor Screenplay, Lengthy, Mamukka Portions Ok, Watchable For Sai Pallavi..Below Average !!! Movie Review 2/5... #Dhanush #OMreview #SaiAbhyankkar https://t.co/cplE4wmgQf — Simbu Arasan (@aura_simbu) November 20, 2026

Another viewer called OM a “waste of a powerful cast”, giving it a two-star rating and describing it as Rajkumar Periyasamy's weakest outing so far. The review criticised the film for its sluggish screenplay, lack of standout moments and emotionally underwhelming storytelling, despite appreciating its technical finesse.

“The technical department is impressive, but technical brilliance alone cannot save a film that struggles to hold your attention.” The reviewer added that the overall experience felt exhausting, suggesting that the film would be better suited for an OTT release than a theatrical watch.

However, not all reactions to OM have been negative.

One viewer found the film decent, noting that while the first half starts slowly, the interval twist opens up the central conflict. The review praised Sai Pallavi's performance, followed by Mammootty and Dhanush, and also highlighted the jail sequence in the climax and Sai Abhyankar's background score.

OM: A MASSIVE WASTE OF A POWERFUL CAST.#OMREVIEW Rajkumar Periyasamy's weakest outing so far. Despite featuring powerhouse performers like Dhanush, #Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, OM struggles with a sluggish screenplay, lack of high moments and emotionally underwhelming storytelling. The technical department is impressive, but technical brilliance alone cannot save a film that struggles to hold your attention. The interval block is easily the biggest highlight. The court sequences and placement of Veera Vezha work well. Sai Abhyankkar deserves appreciation for his background score, while the songs and visuals add some much-needed appeal. But the overall experience feels exhausting. More suited for an OTT watch than a theatrical experience. My Rating: ⭐⭐ (2/5) And here's the bigger question about Dhanush's film choices. From Pattas, Jagame Thandhiram, Maaran, Naane Varuven and Captain Miller to NEEK, Kuberaa, Idli Kadai, Kara and now OM, his filmography has had its fair share of disappointing outings. Yes, he has delivered successes like Karnan, Thiruchitrambalam and Raayan, but consistency remains a serious concern. Dhanush's immense acting talent deserves better scripts and stronger cinematic experiences. Even collaborations with directors coming off successful films are no guarantee of a winner. A talented actor, but increasingly inconsistent film choices. — Buntyy Bagga (@bagga_buntyy1) November 20, 2026

Sumit Kadel also shared a detailed review, calling OM a “powerhouse entertainer” and praising Dhanush's performance in the espionage drama. “OM Review. Dhanush delivers a power-packed performance in this gripping espionage drama.”

He highlighted the casting and performances as the film's biggest strengths, noting that Dhanush brings conviction to a layered character, Mammootty lends authority to the narrative, and Sai Pallavi leaves a strong impression. “What truly holds the film together is its casting and performances. Dhanush is in terrific form, bringing tremendous conviction to a character that demands multiple shades of emotion. He is undoubtedly the driving force of the film. Mammootty, with his effortless authority, lends considerable weight to the proceedings, while Sai Pallavi makes a strong impact.”

Kadel further praised the film's engaging moments and technical execution, concluding that despite its shortcomings, it makes for an entertaining watch with a strong emotional core. He also predicted a good box office run for the film. “That said, OM has enough engaging moments, impressive performances and technical finesse to keep the audience invested. Dhanush, in particular, walks away with top honours. Overall, it’s a solid watch. An entertaining spy thriller with a strong emotional core and an outstanding lead performance. At the box office front, it should do quite well.”