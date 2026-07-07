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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Oh My God 2' Director’s Next 'Ohh My Dog' Teaser Promises Heartwarming Family Drama

'Oh My God 2' Director’s Next 'Ohh My Dog' Teaser Promises Heartwarming Family Drama

The teaser for Amit Rai’s family drama 'Ohh My Dog', starring Pankaj Tripathi, is out. The emotional movie exploring the beautiful bond between humans and animals will hit theatres on July 31.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 09:36 PM (IST)
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  • Director Amit Rai aims to foster kindness towards animals.

The makers of the upcoming family entertainer Ohh My Dog have officially unveiled its first teaser, offering a deeply emotional sneak peek into a tale centred on the unique connection between humans and animals. Directed by Amit Rai, known for helming Oh My God 2, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release later this month, on July 31.

Ohh My Dog Story

At its core, Ohh My Dog tells the touching story of a young child and her beloved canine companion. The narrative aims to promote a message of peaceful coexistence, encouraging audiences to move past long-held fears or misconceptions about dogs while nurturing a sense of empathy toward all living creatures.

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The teaser opens with a heavy dose of nostalgia, using the iconic Amitabh Bachchan track "Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto, Ek Kissa Suno" to set a warm, sentimental tone right from the start.

Ohh My Dog Cast

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Maahi Rai, Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Sulakhyana Baruah, and Vijay Mishra. Adding immense charm to the project are its animal stars, Oscar and Bruno, alongside an extraordinary cast of more than 250 dogs featured throughout the production.

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Jointly produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj, and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, the project holds a deeply personal meaning for its creator. 

"Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family," shared director Amit Rai. "If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts towards animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose."

Audiences can look forward to catching this feel-good, socially conscious drama on the big screen starting July 31.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 09:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oh My God 2 Amit Rai Ohh My Dog
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