O’Romeo teaser: Shahid Kapoor reunites with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for what appears to be their darkest collaboration yet — a ferocious, blood-soaked exploration of one-sided love where romance curdles into rage. Titled O’Romeo, the film’s teaser was unveiled on Saturday, instantly setting the tone for a story driven by obsession, brutality and doomed passion.
What's in O’Romeo teaser
The teaser, running for 1 minute and 35 seconds, opens on an unsettlingly calm note with Shahid lounging aboard a yacht before erupting into raw menace. Sporting an intense, volatile edge reminiscent of his Kabir Singh days, he growls, “Who the f**k is messing with me?” What follows is a barrage of violence — his character, a feared gangster, is seen revelling in chaos alongside his men, firing guns, cutting down rivals and asserting dominance with reckless abandon. In a striking moment, he looks straight into the camera and dares, “Is there any other warrior left?”
Bhardwaj also teases a formidable ensemble through brief but evocative glimpses. Nana Patekar turns up gun in hand, unexpectedly humming “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga,” while Vikrant Massey appears almost unrecognisable with long hair and a fractured nose, portraying a tender, wide-eyed lover. Disha Patani and Tamannaah Bhatia feature fleetingly, adding intrigue to the narrative.
Avinash Tiwary makes a powerful impression as a sculpted warrior, swinging a sword in a grand hall amid roaring spectators. Yet, it is veteran actor Farida Jalal who leaves a lasting impact with a line steeped in Bhardwaj’s trademark lyrical darkness: “Rise in love, you are a Romeo. Drown in it, and you are a moron.” The teaser draws to a close with Tripti Dimri — the Juliet of this twisted tale — as Shahid’s gaze lingers on her, suggesting love at first sight blooming in the midst of carnage.
About O’Romeo
Also starring Tripti Dimri, O’Romeo marks the fourth outing together for Kapoor and Bhardwaj, following their acclaimed collaborations on Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon.
The film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 13, Valentine’s Day weekend, setting up a box-office face-off with Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor — another film promising a dark, unconventional spin on romance.
The film stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. It also features a formidable ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, and Tripti Dimri.
O’Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. They have previously worked together on acclaimed films like Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.
O’Romeo is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 13, which falls on the Valentine’s Day weekend.