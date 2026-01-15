Not The Obvious Picks Like Dhurandhar 2 or Toxic, This Film Leads IMDb’s 2026 Anticipation List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







IMDb has released its much-awaited list of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026, offering a snapshot of what moviegoers across the country are most excited about. The curated list features 20 upcoming titles spanning five Indian languages and includes a mix of mega-budget spectacles and smaller, content-driven projects that have managed to generate strong buzz. Interestingly, despite heavy chatter around films like Dhurandhar 2, Toxic and Jana Nayagan, none of them have claimed the top position.

Shah Rukh Khan’s King claims the top spot

Topping IMDb’s anticipation chart is King, marking Shah Rukh Khan’s grand return to the big screen after more than two years. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film has drawn particular attention as it brings Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana Khan together on screen for the first time. The ensemble cast further adds to the excitement, with names like Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Jaideep Ahlawat attached to the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

Close behind at number two is Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana Part One. The third position is occupied by Jana Nayagan, which is expected to be Vijay’s final film and has recently been in the news due to a CBFC certification controversy.

Big-ticket Bollywood and South films dominate

The rest of the top 10 reflects a healthy blend of Hindi and South Indian cinema. Prabhas’ Spirit sits at number four, followed by Yash’s much-talked-about Toxic. Salman Khan’s war drama Battle of Galwan has landed at the sixth spot, while another military-themed project, Border 2, also features among the top 10.

Spy thrillers have made a strong impression too, with Alia Bhatt’s Alpha and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 securing places in the top tier. Perhaps the most unexpected entry is Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany, a Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy that has quietly built considerable curiosity.

How IMDb compiled the list

According to a press release from IMDb India, the rankings are based on actual page views generated by IMDb’s more than 250 million monthly visitors worldwide. In essence, the list reflects what audiences are actively searching for and engaging with on the platform.

In terms of language representation, the list includes 10 Hindi films, five Telugu titles, three Tamil films, one Malayalam project and one Kannada film. Several actors appear multiple times, underlining their strong pull among viewers. These include Nayanthara (Toxic, Patriot), Yash (Ramayana Part One, Toxic), Sunny Deol (Ramayana Part One, Border 2), Prabhas (Spirit, Fauzi), Ranbir Kapoor (Ramayana Part One, Love & War), Alia Bhatt (Alpha, Love & War), and Triptii Dimri (Spirit, O Romeo).