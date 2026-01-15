Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesNot The Obvious Picks Like Dhurandhar 2 or Toxic, This Film Leads IMDb’s 2026 Anticipation List

Not The Obvious Picks Like Dhurandhar 2 or Toxic, This Film Leads IMDb’s 2026 Anticipation List

IMDb’s list of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026 is out, and surprisingly, it’s not Dhurandhar 2 or Toxic at the top. A different big-ticket project has claimed the No.1 spot.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IMDb has released its much-awaited list of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026, offering a snapshot of what moviegoers across the country are most excited about. The curated list features 20 upcoming titles spanning five Indian languages and includes a mix of mega-budget spectacles and smaller, content-driven projects that have managed to generate strong buzz. Interestingly, despite heavy chatter around films like Dhurandhar 2, Toxic and Jana Nayagan, none of them have claimed the top position.

Shah Rukh Khan’s King claims the top spot

Topping IMDb’s anticipation chart is King, marking Shah Rukh Khan’s grand return to the big screen after more than two years. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film has drawn particular attention as it brings Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana Khan together on screen for the first time. The ensemble cast further adds to the excitement, with names like Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Jaideep Ahlawat attached to the project.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

Close behind at number two is Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana Part One. The third position is occupied by Jana Nayagan, which is expected to be Vijay’s final film and has recently been in the news due to a CBFC certification controversy.

Big-ticket Bollywood and South films dominate

The rest of the top 10 reflects a healthy blend of Hindi and South Indian cinema. Prabhas’ Spirit sits at number four, followed by Yash’s much-talked-about Toxic. Salman Khan’s war drama Battle of Galwan has landed at the sixth spot, while another military-themed project, Border 2, also features among the top 10.

Spy thrillers have made a strong impression too, with Alia Bhatt’s Alpha and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 securing places in the top tier. Perhaps the most unexpected entry is Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany, a Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy that has quietly built considerable curiosity.

How IMDb compiled the list

According to a press release from IMDb India, the rankings are based on actual page views generated by IMDb’s more than 250 million monthly visitors worldwide. In essence, the list reflects what audiences are actively searching for and engaging with on the platform.

In terms of language representation, the list includes 10 Hindi films, five Telugu titles, three Tamil films, one Malayalam project and one Kannada film. Several actors appear multiple times, underlining their strong pull among viewers. These include Nayanthara (Toxic, Patriot), Yash (Ramayana Part One, Toxic), Sunny Deol (Ramayana Part One, Border 2), Prabhas (Spirit, Fauzi), Ranbir Kapoor (Ramayana Part One, Love & War), Alia Bhatt (Alpha, Love & War), and Triptii Dimri (Spirit, O Romeo).

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the most anticipated Indian film of 2026 according to IMDb?

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'King' has claimed the top spot on IMDb's list of most anticipated Indian films of 2026. It marks his return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus.

How did IMDb compile its list of most anticipated Indian films?

The rankings are based on actual page views from IMDb's over 250 million monthly visitors worldwide. This means the list reflects what audiences are actively searching for and engaging with on the platform.

Which languages are represented in IMDb's top anticipated Indian films list?

The list features films from five Indian languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Hindi films dominate with 10 titles.

Are there any films that generated significant buzz but didn't top the list?

Yes, despite considerable chatter, films like Dhurandhar 2, Toxic, and Jana Nayagan did not secure the top position on the anticipation chart.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Toxic KING Dhurandhar 2
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
Election 2025
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
World
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
Cities
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget