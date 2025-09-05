Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMovies'Not Another Wasseypur': Anurag Kashyap Clarifies Comparisons With Nishaanchi

'Not Another Wasseypur': Anurag Kashyap Clarifies Comparisons With Nishaanchi

Anurag Kashyap dismisses comparisons between Nishaanchi and Gangs of Wasseypur, saying his new film draws from his own life in Kanpur and Lucknow, unlike the cult saga inspired by others’ stories.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 07:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has said that his upcoming film "Nishaanchi" is different from his cult classic "Gangs of Wasseypur" movie as he stressed that while the 2012 crime saga was inspired by stories he heard, his latest draws directly from his own life and upbringing in Kanpur and Lucknow.

The trailer of "Nishaanchi" was unveiled earlier this week and since then, social media has been abuzz with comparisons to "Gangs of Wasseypur", which became popular for its gritty portrayal of gang rivalries spanning generations.

"Nishaanchi" follows the intertwined lives of twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, set against the backdrop of the Hindi heartland. It stars debutant Aaishvary Thackray in a double role along with Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub. Kashyap, however, dismissed the parallels.

“Back when I made Wasseypur, I was in the storytelling zone of Mehboob Khan and K Asif. Suddenly due to word of mouth, 'Wasseypur' became a cult. Everywhere I went, people were shouting, ‘Wasseypur 3, Wasseypur 3!’ "But 'Wasseypur' is not the whole of North India, and 'Nishaanchi' is as different from 'Wasseypur' as Kanpur is 840 kms apart from Lucknow,” the director said in a statement.

Kashyap, also known for movies such as "Black Friday", "Dev D", "Gulaal" and "Mukkabaaz", said the story of "Nishaanchi" came from "within me".

"... From the world I grew up in: Kanpur and Lucknow. Wasseypur, by contrast, is a story I heard through someone else. 'Nishaanchi' brings to life my own memories, humour, quirks, language, and music: all inbuilt in me. It’s fictional, but it’s driven by the joy of language, the joy of people, and the very attitude of that place,” he added.

Backed by Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films, "Nishaanchi" is written by Kashyap, Prasoon Mishra and Ranjan Chandel.

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh, the movie is set for a nationwide release on September 19. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 07:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anurag Kashyap Nishaanchi
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Genocide Of Indian Muslims': Mahmood Madani; Slams PM, Oppn For Deteriorating Political Discourse
'No Genocide Of Indian Muslims': Mahmood Madani; Slams PM, Oppn For Deteriorating Political Discourse
World
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin Over Xi Meeting
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin
Entertainment
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Cities
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget