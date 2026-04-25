‘KD: The Devil’ Trailer Removed From YouTube After Row Over Nora Fatehi's 'Sarke Chunar' Song

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Action drama starring Dhruva Sarja set for April 30 release.

Dhruva Sarja is currently in the spotlight for his upcoming film KD: The Devil, a high-octane action drama that fans have been eagerly waiting for. However, even before its release, the film has been surrounded by controversies. Earlier, the Hindi version of its song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” was taken down from YouTube, and now the film has landed in trouble once again as its trailer has also been removed from the platform.

Trailer Removed From YouTube

The trailer of KD: The Devil was released on YouTube but was taken down shortly after. According to the makers, the trailer contained some invalid or uncertified content. They issued an apology and clarified that they will make the necessary changes as per certification guidelines before re-releasing it.

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Makers Issue Official Statement

The makers shared a statement on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, explaining the situation. They said that during the certification process, some content that had not been approved was mistakenly included in the trailer. As a result, they decided to remove it. They assured fans that a revised version, following all certification rules, will be uploaded soon. The team also apologised and stated that they are fully committed to complying with all guidelines.

The trailer of KD: The Devil recently released on YouTube inadvertently included certain uncertified content during certification process.



We have therefore taken down the trailer and will be uploading a revised version shortly, in compliance with the certification guidelines.… — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) April 24, 2026

Earlier Controversy Around Song

This is not the first time the film has faced issues. Earlier, the song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” created controversy due to its allegedly objectionable lyrics, leading to its removal from YouTube. The film features a star-studded cast including Kichcha Sudeep, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Nora Fatehi.

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Release Date

Despite the controversies, KD: The Devil is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30, 2026. Fans are now waiting for the updated trailer and hoping for a smooth release ahead