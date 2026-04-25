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HomeEntertainmentMovies‘KD: The Devil’ Trailer Removed From YouTube After Row Over Nora Fatehi's 'Sarke Chunar' Song

‘KD: The Devil’ Trailer Removed From YouTube After Row Over Nora Fatehi's 'Sarke Chunar' Song

The trailer of KD: The Devil was removed from YouTube after uncertified content was uploaded. The makers have since issued an apology and said a revised version would be released soon.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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  • Action drama starring Dhruva Sarja set for April 30 release.

Dhruva Sarja is currently in the spotlight for his upcoming film KD: The Devil, a high-octane action drama that fans have been eagerly waiting for. However, even before its release, the film has been surrounded by controversies. Earlier, the Hindi version of its song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” was taken down from YouTube, and now the film has landed in trouble once again as its trailer has also been removed from the platform.

Trailer Removed From YouTube

The trailer of KD: The Devil was released on YouTube but was taken down shortly after. According to the makers, the trailer contained some invalid or uncertified content. They issued an apology and clarified that they will make the necessary changes as per certification guidelines before re-releasing it.

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Makers Issue Official Statement

The makers shared a statement on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, explaining the situation. They said that during the certification process, some content that had not been approved was mistakenly included in the trailer. As a result, they decided to remove it. They assured fans that a revised version, following all certification rules, will be uploaded soon. The team also apologised and stated that they are fully committed to complying with all guidelines.

Earlier Controversy Around Song

This is not the first time the film has faced issues. Earlier, the song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” created controversy due to its allegedly objectionable lyrics, leading to its removal from YouTube. The film features a star-studded cast including Kichcha Sudeep, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Nora Fatehi.

ALSO READ | Man Arrested For Seeking Nude Photos From Akshay Kumar's Minor Daughter

Release Date

Despite the controversies, KD: The Devil is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30, 2026. Fans are now waiting for the updated trailer and hoping for a smooth release ahead

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the main actors in KD: The Devil?

The film features a star-studded cast including Dhruva Sarja, Kichcha Sudeep, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Nora Fatehi.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shetty Sanjay Dutt Kichcha Sudeep Nora Fatehi KD - The Devil
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