‘Niu Lai’ Made By Mother-Son Duo With $1,000 Budget Becomes China’s Surprising Box Office Hit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mother-son duo independently created this animated feature.

Online virality led to unexpected box office success.

A Chinese animated film that barely attracted an audience during its opening days has now turned into one of the country's most unexpected box office stories of 2026. Niu Lai, made over five years by filmmaker Xin Yumeng and his mother, Sun Lifang, began with little publicity and just 236 tickets sold in nine days. It later found a completely different audience after clips from the film spread online, sending screenings and ticket sales soaring.

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What Is 'Niu Lai'?

Niu Lai is an 86-minute animated film centred on a newborn calf named Niu Lai and his experiences with friendship, trust, responsibility ans sacrifice. Much of the story revolves around his relationship with his mother, before the events are ultimately revealed to be part of a dream. In the film's happy ending, Niu Lai's mother introduces him to his father.

The title translates as "Come Here, Cow". The film was produced on an exceptionally small budget, reported at around $1,000 in the material provided, and reached cinemas without the kind of marketing campaign normally expected for a theatrical release.

Its early performance reflected that lack of exposure. Niu Lai opened on 5 August in 245 cinemas without a trailer or conventional posters. Within its first 10 days, it had earned only about 10,000 yuan (approx. Rs 1,42,350.90), while some days reportedly brought in as little as 200 yuan (approx. Rs 2,846.90).

Film Was Made After Five Years By Mother-Son Duo

At the heart of the story is the unusual way Niu Lai was created.

Xin Yumeng, 34, had worked as an interior designer and, according to Tatler Asia, had no formal background in filmmaking before taking on the project. Other reports describe him as a landscape architect. He worked on the animation for around five years, taking care of modelling, rigging, animation, lighting, rendering and editing.

His mother, Sun Lifang, also had no professional filmmaking background. She taught herself screenwriting for the project, wrote the screenplay and soundtrack, and performed the theme song. She also voiced female characters.

The pair effectively handled the film's major creative and production roles themselves, serving as writers, directors, voice actors and producers. Their equipment was reportedly made up largely of second-hand computers bought through the Chinese online marketplace Xianyu.

Red Star News reported that the film was made over five years by the two-person team.

From Almost No Audience To A Viral Sensation

The film's fortunes changed dramatically after clips circulated on social media.

Viewers began sharing and discussing the film's crude animation, unusual storytelling and unconventional visual style. What initially appeared to be a major weakness became the very thing that drew curiosity. As online attention grew, cinemas began restoring and increasing screenings.

The contrast was striking. Niu Lai had reportedly been reduced to fewer than 10 screens by 15 August as audience interest faded. Then its momentum reversed sharply.

According to Maoyan figures reported by the Associated Press, the film's box office surged to 8.2 million yuan (approx. Rs 1,167,31,182) on Monday, accompanied by nearly 300,000 admissions. Its reported total had reached 17.1 million yuan (approx. Rs 2,434,27,221).

Other recent reports have put the film among China's top-performing animated films of 2026, showing just how quickly the once-overlooked release has gained ground.

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Why Niu Lai Has Captured Attention

Much of the fascination around Niu Lai comes from the story behind the film as much as the film itself.

A mother and son with no established animation pedigree spent years making a feature largely by themselves, only to watch it initially disappear at the box office. Its unexpected revival came not through a traditional advertising campaign, but through online conversation and audience curiosity.

That turnaround has made Niu Lai an unusual case in China's competitive cinema market. A film that appeared destined to fade away instead found a second life through social media, transforming a tiny independent project into a widely discussed box office phenomenon.