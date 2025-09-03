Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesNishaanchi Trailer: Anurag Kashyap Promises Action, Drama And Bollywood Nostalgia With Aaishvary Thackeray Starrer

Nishaanchi Trailer: Anurag Kashyap Promises Action, Drama And Bollywood Nostalgia With Aaishvary Thackeray Starrer

Anurag Kashyap's "Nishaanchi," starring Aaishvary Thackeray in a dual role, is set in early 2000s Uttar Pradesh. The film promises a nostalgic, action-packed story of twin brothers.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The makers of Nishaanchi have finally unveiled the trailer, and it packs in everything fans love about old-school Bollywood masala—action, comedy, romance, betrayal, and a healthy dose of ‘maa ka pyaar.’

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also marks the much-awaited Bollywood debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Set in early 2000s Uttar Pradesh, the film promises an emotional, nostalgic cinematic ride when it releases on September 19.

Nishaanchi Trailer: Double Drama with Babloo and Dabloo

At the heart of the story is Aaishvary, who takes on a double role as twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo. Though identical in appearance, the two have contrasting personalities and values. The film unfolds in the narrow lanes of small-town Uttar Pradesh, weaving a tale of rebellion, family conflict, love, and redemption.

The trailer teases everything—from high-octane chases and charged confrontations to tender romance and emotional turmoil—all set against a nostalgic early 2000s backdrop with a power-packed soundtrack.

Anurag Kashyap Calls It His Most ‘Cinematic’ Film

Director Anurag Kashyap described Nishaanchi as his most cinematic work yet.

Nishaanchi is my most cinematic film with a classic story at its centre… emotion, betrayal, action — everything I grew up loving in Hindi films,” he shared.

Aaishvary Thackeray on Playing Twins and Music Contribution

Making his debut with double roles and also contributing to the music, Aaishvary Thackeray opened up about the challenges:

“Playing twins who are complete opposites challenged me in every way—emotionally, physically, and as an actor. At the same time, contributing to the music of the film was just as special. For me, acting and music are like Babloo and Dabloo—two distinct parts of my personality that balance and complete each other. I’m nervous, but also excited, to finally share this world with everyone. With Anurag sir guiding me through the journey, I discovered something new in every scene, every note.”

About Nishaanchi

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios India and produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures and Flip Films, Nishaanchi features an ensemble cast including Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra. The film’s story has been co-written by Anurag Kashyap, Prasoon Mishra, and Ranjan Chandel and will hit theatres on September 19.

 

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anurag Kashyap Aaishvary Thackeray Nishaanchi Nishaanchi Trailer
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
World
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Leverage Russia Ties Amid Ukraine War
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Use Russia Ties For Peace In Europe
India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
India
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget