The makers of Nishaanchi have finally unveiled the trailer, and it packs in everything fans love about old-school Bollywood masala—action, comedy, romance, betrayal, and a healthy dose of ‘maa ka pyaar.’

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also marks the much-awaited Bollywood debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Set in early 2000s Uttar Pradesh, the film promises an emotional, nostalgic cinematic ride when it releases on September 19.

Nishaanchi Trailer: Double Drama with Babloo and Dabloo

At the heart of the story is Aaishvary, who takes on a double role as twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo. Though identical in appearance, the two have contrasting personalities and values. The film unfolds in the narrow lanes of small-town Uttar Pradesh, weaving a tale of rebellion, family conflict, love, and redemption.

The trailer teases everything—from high-octane chases and charged confrontations to tender romance and emotional turmoil—all set against a nostalgic early 2000s backdrop with a power-packed soundtrack.

Anurag Kashyap Calls It His Most ‘Cinematic’ Film

Director Anurag Kashyap described Nishaanchi as his most cinematic work yet.

“Nishaanchi is my most cinematic film with a classic story at its centre… emotion, betrayal, action — everything I grew up loving in Hindi films,” he shared.

Aaishvary Thackeray on Playing Twins and Music Contribution

Making his debut with double roles and also contributing to the music, Aaishvary Thackeray opened up about the challenges:

“Playing twins who are complete opposites challenged me in every way—emotionally, physically, and as an actor. At the same time, contributing to the music of the film was just as special. For me, acting and music are like Babloo and Dabloo—two distinct parts of my personality that balance and complete each other. I’m nervous, but also excited, to finally share this world with everyone. With Anurag sir guiding me through the journey, I discovered something new in every scene, every note.”

About Nishaanchi

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios India and produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures and Flip Films, Nishaanchi features an ensemble cast including Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra. The film’s story has been co-written by Anurag Kashyap, Prasoon Mishra, and Ranjan Chandel and will hit theatres on September 19.