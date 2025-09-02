Nila Madhab Panda’s 'Spying Stars' Selected At Busan International Film Festival

Spying Stars, the latest project produced by acclaimed Indian filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda (I Am Kalam, Kadvi Hawa) and directed by Caméra d'Or winner Vimukthi Jayasundara (The Forsaken Land), has been officially selected for the newly launched competition section at the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Marking a significant milestone in its history, BIFF has transitioned from its long-standing non-competitive format to a full-fledged competitive structure in its 30th year. The new section will feature 14 titles vying for the Busan Awards across five categories: Best Film, Best Director, Special Jury Prize, Best Actor, and Artistic Contribution. Winners will receive specially designed trophies by celebrated Thai filmmaker and artist Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

A Story Rooted in Fear, Freedom, and Humanity

Spying Stars tells the story of Anandi (Indira Tiwari), a biotechnician who travels to Hanuman Island to perform her father’s last rites. Her journey takes an unexpected turn when she is placed in quarantine at a remote hotel due to a pandemic caused by a machine-dominant world. As a mysterious star begins to follow her, she escapes and seeks refuge with a mother and her transgender daughter.

Reflecting on the film’s themes, director Vimukthi Jayasundara said: “My film is a representation of how the tidy, device-controlled world we were familiar with broke down into an unknown, uncomfortable reality. It is a liberation film that is spiritual in nature. In an age of voyeurism and technological dominance, Spying Stars asks one vital question: how do we retain our humanity?”

A Spiritual Journey in Filmmaking

Producer Nila Madhab Panda, known for socially relevant cinema, described the project as a transformative experience: “Producing this film is like a spiritual journey. Vimukthi’s deep reflection on the virus, nature, AI, and his poetic connection with the metaphysical world make Spying Stars a powerful and timely work. His psychological layering turns the story into more than a film—it becomes an experience. Above all, it’s a journey about finding inner freedom.”

Stellar Cast and Crew

The film features a distinguished ensemble cast including Indira Tiwari (Gangubai Kathiawadi, Serious Men), Kaushakya Fernando, and Samanalee Fonseka. It is produced by Vincent Wang (Youth, Stray Dogs) and co-produced by Arfi Laamba, Katharina Suckale (Loev, The Road to Mandalay), and Michel Klein.

Key crew members include Eeshit Narain (Gulmohar, Qarib Qarib Singlle) as cinematographer, Alokananda Dasgupta (Sacred Games) as music composer, and Saman Alvitigala as editor.

A New Chapter for Eleeanora Images

Spying Stars also marks the beginning of the new content slate for Panda’s studio Eleeanora Images. The slate includes three narrative features and two documentaries. Panda himself is set to direct one of these upcoming projects, a creative departure from his previous works, which will begin production in early 2026.

With Spying Stars representing India on a global stage at BIFF’s landmark competitive edition, Panda and Jayasundara bring together a blend of spirituality, technology, and human resilience, reaffirming cinema’s role as a space for profound reflection and storytelling.