Netflix Announces Sequel To 'Raat Akeli Hai' With Nawazuddin Siddiqui Back In Action

The wait is over for fans of crime thrillers — the makers of Raat Akeli Hai have officially announced its much-anticipated sequel, titled Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders. The film marks the return of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the sharp and relentless Inspector Jatil Yadav, a role that won acclaim in the 2020 Netflix hit.

Raat Akeli Hai Sequel Announced

Directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh, the film is produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures. The sequel continues to explore the gritty world of crime and deception, once again centering on Inspector Jatil Yadav’s pursuit of justice.

A New Case, Darker Secrets

Set a few years after the events of the original film, The Bansal Murders follows Jatil Yadav as he investigates another brutal crime — a cold-blooded murder that unravels disturbing truths within a powerful and influential family.

Stellar Ensemble Cast

The film features a powerhouse cast including Chitrangada Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun, Revathy, Akhilendra Mishra, Priyanka Setia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Radhika Apte, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

World Premiere at IFFI 2025

Before streaming on Netflix, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders will have its grand premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa this November.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Returning to Jatil Yadav

Sharing his excitement about reprising the role, Nawazuddin said in a press release, “Jatil Yadav is a character very close to me — flawed and restless, yet relentless in the pursuit of justice. In the sequel, he faces a case that tests everything he believes in. Smita and Honey have created a world that feels real and raw, where every clue hides a secret. Coming back as Jatil Yadav feels like returning to unfinished business. I’m grateful to RSVP, MacGuffin Pictures, and Netflix for allowing me to explore new layers of this character.”

Building on a Critically Acclaimed Legacy

The original Raat Akeli Hai, released in 2020, was praised for its gripping narrative, strong performances, and intense atmosphere. With The Bansal Murders, the creators promise an equally thrilling experience filled with mystery, emotion, and unexpected twists.

Following its festival premiere, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders will stream exclusively on Netflix, bringing back the intrigue and intensity that made the original a standout in Indian crime cinema.