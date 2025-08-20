Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesNeeru Bajwa Confesses She Hid Being Canadian To Enter Punjabi Cinema

Neeru Bajwa Confesses She Hid Being Canadian To Enter Punjabi Cinema

Did you know that one of the most prominent names in the Punjab film industry, Neeru Bajwa, had to lie to get her break into the film industry?

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 08:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Did you know that one of the most prominent names in the Punjab film industry, Neeru Bajwa, had to lie to get her break into the film industry?

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the 'Jatt & Juliet' actress revealed that there was a huge stereotype in the industry about people coming from Canada, so she told everyone that she is from Chandigarh.

Speaking to IANS, Bajwa said: "Earlier, there was a stereotype that if you came from Canada, you might not know the local language well - 'You're not Indian enough or Punjabi enough'. Hence, I lied that I am from Chandigarh and also came up with an Indian accent, as I was sick of the stereotype. I did not know how to explain it to them, as any amount of convincing would not have worked."

Work-wise, Bajwa was recently seen in a powerful role in "Tehran" opposite John Abraham.

Talking about her role, she revealed that she observed spy films to capture the body language of her character.

"I didn’t go through a structured preparation process. I observed spy films to pick up on the body language, the physical movements, and the way such characters carry themselves," she revealed.

Bajwa shared that this observational method allowed her to adapt naturally on the set, adding authenticity to her performance.

She further stated her character in "Tehran" came together in a way that felt organic.

Crediting the ambiance on the set and her co-star, John Abraham’s presence, Bajwa added, “John was extremely kind and positive. He always made sure everyone was comfortable on set, and that atmosphere helped us all perform better."

Disclosing why she said yes to the project, she said: “What drew me to this story was the strength and clarity of my character. She’s someone who holds her ground and chooses integrity, even when the world around her is falling apart. It’s a proud moment for me to represent a woman who is morally grounded and unafraid to stand up for what she believes in, in a story as intense and far-reaching as this”.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 08:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neeru Bajwa
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM-CM Removal Bills: Rahul’s ‘King’ Jibe, Mamata’s ‘1 Party-1 Govt’ Warning, BJP Says Oppn With Corrupt—Who Said What
PM-CM Removal Bills: Rahul’s ‘King’ Jibe, Mamata’s ‘1 Party-1 Govt’ Warning, BJP Says Oppn With Corrupt—Who Said What
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction On Attack: ‘Cowardly Attempt On Our Resolve To...’
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction On Attack: ‘Cowardly Attempt On Our Resolve To...’
India
Govt Sends Bills On Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers To JPC Amid Opposition Uproar
Govt Sends Bills On Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers To JPC Amid Opposition Uproar
India
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget