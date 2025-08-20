Neeru Bajwa Confesses She Hid Being Canadian To Enter Punjabi Cinema

Mumbai: Did you know that one of the most prominent names in the Punjab film industry, Neeru Bajwa, had to lie to get her break into the film industry?

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the 'Jatt & Juliet' actress revealed that there was a huge stereotype in the industry about people coming from Canada, so she told everyone that she is from Chandigarh.

Speaking to IANS, Bajwa said: "Earlier, there was a stereotype that if you came from Canada, you might not know the local language well - 'You're not Indian enough or Punjabi enough'. Hence, I lied that I am from Chandigarh and also came up with an Indian accent, as I was sick of the stereotype. I did not know how to explain it to them, as any amount of convincing would not have worked."

Work-wise, Bajwa was recently seen in a powerful role in "Tehran" opposite John Abraham.

Talking about her role, she revealed that she observed spy films to capture the body language of her character.

"I didn’t go through a structured preparation process. I observed spy films to pick up on the body language, the physical movements, and the way such characters carry themselves," she revealed.

Bajwa shared that this observational method allowed her to adapt naturally on the set, adding authenticity to her performance.

She further stated her character in "Tehran" came together in a way that felt organic.

Crediting the ambiance on the set and her co-star, John Abraham’s presence, Bajwa added, “John was extremely kind and positive. He always made sure everyone was comfortable on set, and that atmosphere helped us all perform better."

Disclosing why she said yes to the project, she said: “What drew me to this story was the strength and clarity of my character. She’s someone who holds her ground and chooses integrity, even when the world around her is falling apart. It’s a proud moment for me to represent a woman who is morally grounded and unafraid to stand up for what she believes in, in a story as intense and far-reaching as this”.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)