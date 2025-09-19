Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound Selected As India’s Official Entry For Oscars 2026

Hindi film Homebound has been announced as India’s official entry to the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, chairperson of the selection committee N Chandra said on Friday.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film has been receiving international acclaim since its premiere earlier this year and was recently awarded second runner-up in the International People’s Choice category at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025.

About Homebound

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, the film set in a small North Indian town, tells the story of two childhood friends who dream of joining the police force—a career that offers long-awaited respect and security. But as the two get closer to realizing their goal, the pressure begins to test their friendship and choices.

Speaking about his vision for Homebound, Ghaywan said, “a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival. It's about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them. I hope it helps us look closer—with empathy—and see what we've been conditioned to ignore.”

The film had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, where it received a nine-minute standing ovation and widespread praise from critics.

Produced under Dharma Productions, the project is backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier as co-producers. Adding global weight to the film is legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who serves as executive producer.

Martin Scorsese’s endorsement

Adding international heft to the project, celebrated filmmaker Martin Scorsese came on board as executive producer. Before its Cannes 2025 premiere, Scorsese spoke about why he chose to back Homebound: “I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year.”

The film hit cinemas on September 26, 2025.