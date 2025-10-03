Neeraj Ghaywan On Homebound Compensation Controversy: 'Rs 10,000 Was Just A Token’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesNeeraj Ghaywan On Homebound Compensation Controversy: 'Rs 10,000 Was Just A Token’

Director Neeraj Ghaywan clarified that the Rs 10,000 given to Amrit’s family was a token gesture during research, and the real-life inspirations of Homebound received proper compensation.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The makers of Homebound, India’s official entry to the Oscars directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, have found themselves addressing questions about the compensation given to the real-life individuals who inspired the film. The movie, based on the journey of two boys, Amrit and Saiyub, who braved the lockdown to return home, has been widely praised for its heartwarming portrayal of friendship and resilience.

However, a report by The Indian Express stirred controversy when Amrit’s father, Ram Charan, claimed he was given only Rs 10,000 by the filmmakers and that the team had lost contact afterward. “They collected information about Amrit and, before leaving, gave us Rs 10,000… I am unaware of any film being released,” he told Indian Express, sparking criticism among some viewers who deemed the amount inadequate.

Neeraj Ghaywan's response to the reports

In response, director Neeraj Ghaywan took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify the situation. He explained that the Rs 10,000 was a “parting gesture” during his initial research and not the full compensation. “Some of you have expressed concerns about reports claiming that the family whose life inspired Homebound was compensated with a mere Rs 10,000—a shamefully low amount. I want to clarify that this sum was a small token I personally gave to Ram Charan ji (Amrit’s father) many years ago during my initial research, simply as a parting gesture,” Neeraj wrote.

He further emphasised that neither he nor the producers would reduce such a personal story to a token amount. “Please do not mistake this for the full extent of the compensation provided. Neither I, nor the producers would ever reduce such a deeply personal story to such a pittance. The families’ contributions are invaluable and deeply meaningful to me. We have honored their trust and stories with sincere respect and significant support. They have expressed their happiness with me about the same and I, personally, don’t want to mention the number because that would disrespect the bond I share with Amrit and Saiyub—the original heroes of Homebound.”

Saiyub on his meeting with Neeraj

Saiyub, who now works in Dubai, also shared his side of the story. He recalled first meeting Neeraj a year after Amrit’s death. “Neeraj said a story about the friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit was important in these times of negativity in the country. After listening to him, I agreed,” he said, adding that the film team had stayed in touch with him ever since. Saiyub even received tickets from Neeraj to watch the film in Dubai, which he attended with his friends.

Homebound, produced by Dharma Productions, stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. Despite the recent discussion about compensation, the film has been praised for its sensitive storytelling and portrayal of courage, friendship, and hope during challenging times.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neeraj Ghaywan Homebound
