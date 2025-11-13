Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  ABPLIVE पत्रकारों का Exit Poll)
HomeEntertainmentMoviesNational Tribal Film Festival Begins In Manipur, Showcasing 23 Tribal Films From Nine States

National Tribal Film Festival Begins In Manipur, Showcasing 23 Tribal Films From Nine States

The four-day National Tribal Film Festival and Carnival began in Imphal, Manipur, showcasing 23 films from nine states to celebrate India’s diverse tribal heritage

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 07:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The four-day National Tribal Film Festival and Carnival began in Imphal on Wednesday, showcasing 23 tribal films from nine states and celebrating India’s diverse tribal heritage through cinema and culture.

Manipur’s Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpai said the festival, organised as part of the celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, aims to promote and celebrate tribal cinema, culture, and creative expression from across the country’s tribal communities.

The festival, being held from November 12 to 15 at the City Convention Centre and the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) complex, features films from nine states -- Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Manipur.

According to Bajpai, the 2025 edition includes six feature films, two documentaries, 14 short films, and one animation film, the latter being a 15-minute National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) production on the life of tribal freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu.

The event will also host 16 national guests, 27 state delegates, and representatives from five tribal film forums and associations.

As part of the four-day celebration, the festival will feature two master classes, panel discussions, and two ‘In-Conversation’ sessions with filmmakers and cultural experts.

The opening ceremony on Wednesday included inaugural screenings, while the closing ceremony on November 15 will coincide with the observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada and commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the revered tribal freedom fighter.

The closing day will include floral tributes, cultural performances, and a special film screening. The festival is being organised by the Tribal Research Institute and the Department of Tribal Affairs & Hills, Government of Manipur, in collaboration with the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS). L.N. Kashung, Director of Tribal Affairs & Hills, said the event combines the National Tribal Film Festival and the State-Level Tribal Carnival, Manipur.

“This is the first time the National Tribal Film Festival is being held in Manipur with participation from filmmakers of nine states. Twenty-three tribal-themed films will be screened during the festival. The aim is to promote cinema, preserve culture through film, and provide cultural education that fosters empathy, respect, and harmony among communities,” Kashung said.

Another senior official of the department said the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh is a year-long commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, observed from November 15, 2024, to November 15, 2025, to celebrate the heritage and contributions of India’s tribal communities.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 07:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
National Tribal Film Festival Manipur Film Festival Tribal Cinema India MSFDS Imphal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove Explosive-Laden i20 In Delhi Red Fort Blast: Reports
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove Explosive-Laden i20 In Delhi Red Fort Blast: Reports
Election 2025
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
India
Delhi Car Blast Reveals New Terror Module With OGWs As Key Focus
Delhi Car Blast Reveals New Terror Module With OGWs As Key Focus
Cities
UP Allows Women Night Shifts With Safety Measures: Consent, CCTV Surveillance And More
UP Allows Women Night Shifts With Safety Measures: Consent, CCTV Surveillance And More
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget