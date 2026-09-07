Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Post-production work, including VFX and climax, remains uncompleted.

Makers are reportedly considering an October release, clashing with rivals.

Actor Nani returned to India for discussions regarding the release date.

Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise, which also stars Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Mohan Babu, and Raghav Juyal, may reportedly face yet another delay. According to reports, the film’s post-production work is still pending, and the makers are now considering an October release.

If postponed, The Paradise could arrive around the same time as Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 and Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali, both of which are reportedly scheduled to release in the second week of October.

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ May Be Postponed Again

According to a report by Gulte, work on the film’s CG-heavy climax, along with other crucial VFX and technical aspects, is still underway. The makers have reportedly spent around Rs 2 crore on the climax alone. However, the remaining work could not be completed within the deadline without compromising the final output, which may lead to another change in the release date.

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Apart from the pending VFX work, the makers have also reportedly shot a song for the film, adding to the post-production timeline.

The makers have not officially announced any change to The Paradise’ release date yet.

‘The Paradise’ May Arrive In October

There are also reports that The Paradise could be pushed to the first week of October. However, the month already has several major releases lined up. Naga Vamsi’s Aadarsha Kutumbham House No. 47 is scheduled to release on October 2. Interestingly, Vamsi reportedly holds a 25 per cent stake in The Paradise.

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As per Gulte, Nani has returned to India from the US to discuss and take a call on the film’s release date. The report further claims that the Hindi version could be delayed, while the Telugu version may still release as planned.

Earlier, The Paradise was scheduled to hit theatres on March 26. The release was subsequently pushed to August 21 and then to September 24.

About ‘The Paradise’

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is set in 1980s Secunderabad. The film centres on an oppressed community battling discrimination and fighting for citizenship, with an unlikely leader emerging to challenge the system stacked against them.