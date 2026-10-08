Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nana Patekar, 75, passed away from cardiac arrest.

He had a remarkable, versatile career in Hindi-Marathi cinema.

Patekar captivated audiences with intense presence and diverse characters.

His critically acclaimed performances earned multiple National Film Awards.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His death brings the curtain down on a remarkable career spanning Hindi and Marathi cinema, during which he moved effortlessly between hard-hitting dramas, crime thrillers, action films and comedy.

For generations of filmgoers, Patekar wasn't simply an actor. His intense screen presence, unmistakable dialogue delivery and ability to disappear into vastly different characters made him one of Indian cinema's most recognisable performers. As fans remember his contribution to the industry, here are some of his films including, 'Prahaar: The Final Attack', 'Krantiveer', 'Housefull 5', 'Welcome', 'Agni Sakshi', 'Parinda' and more worth revisiting.

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Krantiveer

If there is one film that captures Patekar's ability to command the screen, Krantiveer is high on the list. His portrayal of Pratap Narayan Tilak combines anger, vulnerability and defiance as the character takes a stand against injustice. The performance won Patekar the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

Welcome

Patekar also showed just how effortlessly he could switch to comedy with Welcome. His Uday Shetty became one of the most memorable comic characters of his later career, with the actor playing off Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the hugely popular comedy.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar

Prahaar: The Final Attack

One of the most significant films in Patekar's career, Prahaar: The Final Attack saw him take on multiple responsibilities as writer and director while playing Major Chauhan. The 1991 action drama follows a tough military officer whose understanding of the enemy changes after confronting violence and corruption within society.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Agni Sakshi

In Agni Sakshi, Patekar delivered another unsettling performance as Vishwanath, a man whose arrival turns a seemingly happy marriage into a psychological thriller. His performance earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

Salaam Bombay!

Mira Nair's acclaimed Salaam Bombay! offered Patekar a memorable role as Baba Golub. Set against the lives of children and adults in Mumbai's street environment, the film remains an important entry in Indian cinema and features Patekar alongside a celebrated ensemble cast.

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

Ab Tak Chhappan

Patekar brought a restrained intensity to Ab Tak Chhappan, playing encounter specialist Sadhu Agashe. The 2004 crime drama follows the policeman as his professional life and personal struggles begin to collide.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar Death Reason: Actor Died Of Cardiac Arrest At 75; Attempts To Revive Him Continued For 45 Minutes

Vadh

For viewers looking for one of Patekar's darker performances, Vadh is worth revisiting. He plays Dr Arjun Singh, a man pushed towards revenge after discovering his wife's affair with his friend.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tarkieb

The 2000 crime thriller Tarkieb featured Patekar as CBI officer Jasraj Patel, who investigates the murder of a young woman. With Tabu, Shilpa Shetty, Aditya Pancholi and Ashutosh Rana also in the cast, the film gives Patekar another investigative role driven by suspense and deduction.

Where To Watch: YouTube

Housefull 5

One of Patekar's more recent mainstream appearances came in Housefull 5. He joined the ensemble comedy as Superintendent Dhagdu Hulgund, bringing his familiar comic timing to the franchise's sprawling cast.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Gadar 2

Patekar's connection with the Gadar franchise came through Gadar 2, where he served as the narrator. The 2023 sequel brought back Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel for another chapter of the Tara Singh-Sakina story, with Patekar's voice helping frame the narrative.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, YouTube

Nana Patekar's filmography ultimately stands out because of its sheer range. From the uncompromising Major Chauhan in Prahaar and the menacing Anna Seth in Parinda to the fiery Pratap in Krantiveer and the comic Uday Shetty in Welcome, he repeatedly found different ways to leave an imprint on the screen.