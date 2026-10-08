Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1989 crime drama Parinda achieved landmark status.

Film depicted brothers' lives, revenge, and tragic gang conflict.

Chopra later directed 2015 Hollywood remake, Broken Horses.

Earlier, Parinda received a 1998 Tamil remake Aasai Thambi.

Long before Vidhu Vinod Chopra took his storytelling to Hollywood, his 1989 crime drama ‘Parinda’ had already established itself as a landmark film in Hindi cinema. Starring Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit, the film went on to earn major recognition, including a National Film Award for Patekar’s supporting performance. Years later, Chopra revisited the story for an American audience with the 2015 film ‘Broken Horses’.

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‘Parinda’ Became a Landmark Crime Drama

Released in 1989, Parinda was directed, produced and co-written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film brought together Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher in a gritty crime story set in Bombay, now Mumbai.

At the heart of the film are two orphaned brothers, Kishan and Karan. Kishan becomes involved with a ruthless drug lord named Anna in an attempt to keep his younger brother away from the criminal world. He eventually sends Karan to America, hoping to give him a different life.

Karan, however, eventually returns to Bombay. His life takes a darker turn after Anna’s gang murders his close friend, Inspector Prakash, in broad daylight. Seeking revenge, Karan infiltrates Anna’s criminal network, setting off a chain of events that develops into a devastating gang conflict.

The violence ultimately reaches its tragic peak on Karan and Paro’s wedding night.

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Vidhu Vinod Chopra Took ‘Parinda’ to Hollywood

The story later received an unexpected international extension. Chopra himself directed ‘Broken Horses’, his Hollywood directorial debut, which arrived in 2015.

The English-language crime thriller featured Anton Yelchin, Chris Marquette and Vincent D’Onofrio. Chopra described the film as a remake of Parinda, bringing the core crime-drama premise to an American setting and audience.

Vincent D’Onofrio took on the character based on Nana Patekar’s role from the original film.

‘Parinda’ Had Earlier Been Remade in Tamil

The Hollywood version wasn't the first remake of Parinda. In 1998, the film was remade in Tamil as ‘Aasai Thambi’.

In 2012, Chopra announced plans to take Parinda to American audiences with a Hollywood cast. The screenplay for the project, titled Broken Horses, was co-written by Abhijat Joshi.