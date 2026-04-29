Nagarjuna Reacts To FIRST Cut Of Lenin, Says Fans Will ‘Witness New Akhil’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nagarjuna Akkineni praised the first cut of his film 'Lenin'.

He confirmed the film's release date: June 26, 2026.

The actor teased a significant transformation for lead actor Akhil.

The movie is set to be a busy June theatrical release.

Nagarjuna Akkineni has shared a glowing first reaction to the first cut of his upcoming film Lenin, while also putting an end to speculation about a possible postponement. The actor-producer confirmed that the film is firmly on schedule for a June release.

Alongside dismissing the rumours, Nagarjuna also teased a major transformation, stating that audiences will “witness a new Akhil”.

Nagarjuna Shares First Review of Lenin

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna wrote, “Watched the first cut of our film LENIN last night.”

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He further added, “I say this with confidence and pride… you are about to witness a new AKHIL on June 26, 2026. Mark the date! See you in theatres.”

watched the first cut of our film LENIN last night.

I say this with confidence and pride… you are about to witness a new AKHIL on June 26 2026.

mark the date!!!

see you in the theatres🔥 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) April 29, 2026

About Lenin

Lenin is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and jointly produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments and Manam Enterprises LLP.

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The film features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. Music is composed by S Thaman. Backed by experienced production houses, the film is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 26.

June 2026 Theatrical Line-Up

June 2026 is shaping up to be a busy month for cinema releases, with films like Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2, and Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi also expected to hit theatres. Among them, Peddi could pose notable competition in the South market alongside Lenin.