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HomeEntertainmentMoviesNagarjuna Reacts To FIRST Cut Of Lenin, Says Fans Will ‘Witness New Akhil’

Nagarjuna Reacts To FIRST Cut Of Lenin, Says Fans Will ‘Witness New Akhil’

Lenin will release in theatres on June 26. Ahead of its release, Nagarjuna has shared a glowing first reaction to the first cut of the film.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nagarjuna Akkineni praised the first cut of his film 'Lenin'.
  • He confirmed the film's release date: June 26, 2026.
  • The actor teased a significant transformation for lead actor Akhil.
  • The movie is set to be a busy June theatrical release.

Nagarjuna Akkineni has shared a glowing first reaction to the first cut of his upcoming film Lenin, while also putting an end to speculation about a possible postponement. The actor-producer confirmed that the film is firmly on schedule for a June release.

Alongside dismissing the rumours, Nagarjuna also teased a major transformation, stating that audiences will “witness a new Akhil”.

Nagarjuna Shares First Review of Lenin

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna wrote, “Watched the first cut of our film LENIN last night.”

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He further added, “I say this with confidence and pride… you are about to witness a new AKHIL on June 26, 2026. Mark the date! See you in theatres.”

About Lenin

Lenin is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and jointly produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments and Manam Enterprises LLP.

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The film features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. Music is composed by S Thaman. Backed by experienced production houses, the film is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 26.

June 2026 Theatrical Line-Up

June 2026 is shaping up to be a busy month for cinema releases, with films like Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2, and Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi also expected to hit theatres. Among them, Peddi could pose notable competition in the South market alongside Lenin.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the movie Lenin be released?

The movie Lenin is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 26, 2026. This date has been confirmed and the film is on schedule.

What did Nagarjuna Akkineni think of the first cut of Lenin?

Nagarjuna watched the first cut of Lenin and shared his glowing reaction. He expressed confidence and pride, stating audiences will witness a new Akhil.

Will Akhil Akkineni be seen in a new look in Lenin?

Yes, Nagarjuna teased that audiences will witness a new Akhil in the film. This suggests a significant transformation for the actor.

Who is producing the film Lenin?

Lenin is jointly produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Manam Enterprises LLP.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
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Nagarjuna Lenin Breaking News ABP Live
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