Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The 'Mysaa' teaser reveals Rashmika Mandanna's striking action-packed role.

She portrays a determined Gond tribal woman, enduring difficult challenges.

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, 'Mysaa' releases pan-India November 2026.

The teaser of Rashmika Mandanna-starrer pan-India film Mysaa was released on Sunday, giving audiences a glimpse of the actress in a striking action-packed role. Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, the film follows a woman who faces a series of difficult challenges but refuses to surrender.

The teaser sets up a gritty story around Rashmika’s character, highlighting her determination as she moves through dangerous situations. From bike rides to underwater combat, the actress appears in an action role unlike her previous big-screen outings.

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Rashmika Plays A Gond Tribal Woman In 'Mysaa'

Rashmika portrays a Gond tribal woman in the film, a part that, according to the makers, involved physical preparation for multiple action sequences. The teaser offers an early look at the demanding nature of the role, with the actress seen handling intense situations with determination.

Early in the teaser, her character speaks about the struggles she has endured, saying, “I am tired, I have stopped, I have lost.” The story then shifts towards her decision to keep fighting despite everything standing in her way.

A particularly striking sequence shows Rashmika underwater with a sickle in her hand, adding to the tension and intensity surrounding her character.

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'Mysaa' Cast, Release Date And Crew

Alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Mysaa features Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rao Ramesh, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh in key roles.

Rawindra Pulle directs the film, with Shreyaas K Krishna handling cinematography and Jakes Bejoy composing the music. The action has been choreographed by international action choreographer Andy Long.

Mysaa is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 27, 2026, releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen on the big screen in the Hindi romantic comedy-drama Cocktail 2, which opened in theatres on June 19. The film also features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Her upcoming projects include Mysaa.

(With inputs from ANI)