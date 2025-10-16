Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesMurli Kant Petkar Congratulates Kartik Aaryan On His First Filmfare Best Actor Win For Chandu Champion

Murli Kant Petkar Congratulates Kartik Aaryan On His First Filmfare Best Actor Win For Chandu Champion

Murli Kant Petkar celebrates Kartik Aaryan’s first Filmfare Best Actor win for Chandu Champion, calling it a well-deserved milestone in his career.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 02:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently won the Filmfare Award for the best actor category for his movie Chandu Champion. The movie was based on the real-life story of Murli Kant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist.

Petkar seems to have been thrilled about Aaryan’s big win and shared a congratulatory message on his social media account praising Kartik. The living legend himself, whose inspiring story Kartik brought to life, wrote, “Congratulations, Kartik Aaryan, on winning the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Best Actor Award 2025 in collaboration with Gujarat Tourism for the film Chandu Champion. What a remarkable achievement, especially as this marks your very first Filmfare Best Actor Award."

He added, "This is a significant moment in your career, and you truly deserve it! Your talent and dedication truly shine through, and this recognition is well-deserved." He congratulated director Kabir Khan and said, "Your creativity and hard work have undoubtedly made a significant impact. Wish you both continued success and many more awards in the future. All the best!"

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Murlikant Rajaram Petkar (@murlikantpetkar)

Talking about Chandu Champion, Kartik shed his blood and sweat in the preparation of the character. He showcased an incredible transformation, both physically and mentally. Sharing the winning moment on social media, Karthik Aryan wrote, “This hits different when you remember where you started." That night… every emotion I’d ever felt found its voice.

From the small-town boy who only dreamt of this stage to the man living it — thank you, universe. I didn’t just speak that night; I felt every word. This speech wasn’t prepared. It was lived.”

On the professional front, Kartik will next be seen in Karan Johar’s romantic comedy "Tu Mera Main Teri, Main Tera Tu Meri". The movie will mark his first collaboration with Dharma Productions. He will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled love story and also the much-anticipated Naagzilla.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Kabir Khan Kartik Aaryan Chandu Champion Filmfare Awards 2025 Murli Kant Petkar Best Actor Filmfare 2025 Tu Mera Main Teri
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold
Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold
India
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
World
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget