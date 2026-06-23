Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Theatre commitments slowed progress; sequels could begin next year.

Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has spoken candidly about the long-awaited sequels to his iconic films Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots, revealing that both projects are still very much on his mind. The original films remain deeply cherished by audiences, with their characters and dialogues continuing to enjoy cult status even years after release.

'I Do Want To Make Them,' Says Hirani

In a recent conversation with Entertainment LIVE, Hirani confirmed his intention to revisit both franchises. Speaking about Munna Bhai MBBS, he shared that the sequel has been in development for years, with multiple script drafts in progress.

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“We’ve been trying to write the sequel for a long time. I have three or four half-written scripts, and one of them is fairly developed, though not complete yet,” he said. Hirani added that theatre commitments had slowed down the process, but work has continued intermittently. He also mentioned another completed script based on Dadasaheb Phalke, though his focus shifted back to comedy projects.

The filmmaker hinted that work on the sequel could potentially begin next year, raising hopes among long-time fans.

A Legacy That Still Lives On Screen

Munna Bhai MBBS, released in 2003, marked Hirani’s directorial debut and featured memorable performances from Sunil Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Gracy Singh. Its success was followed by Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006, which further cemented the franchise’s popularity.

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Meanwhile, 3 Idiots (2009), starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, became a cultural phenomenon. Even today, its characters and dialogues remain widely remembered and quoted.

With renewed discussions around sequels, fans continue to wait eagerly to see when Hirani will finally bring these beloved worlds back to life.