Monday Box Office Collection: Bhooth Bangla Takes Lead Over Dhurandhar 2, Dacoit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 surpasses Rs 1,758 crore globally, continuing its successful run.

Bhooth Bangla enters Rs 100 crore club, reuniting Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan.

Dacoit earns Rs 50 crore globally despite a gradual collection drop.

Bhooth Bangla's Monday collection leads among the three latest releases.

Three big-budget films are currently running in theatres - Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, and Dacoit - and have been minting money at the box office. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 hit cinemas on March 19, followed by Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, on April 10. Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla released later on April 17.

While the latter two films arrived in April, Dhurandhar 2 has had the advantage of a month-long theatrical run before Dacoit and Bhooth Bangla, which clearly reflects in its box office numbers. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already crossed Rs 1,758.96 crore worldwide.

Bhooth Bangla, which marks Akshay Kumar’s reunion with director Priyadarshan after 14 years, has entered the Rs 100 crore club globally. Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, has managed to collect around Rs 50 crore worldwide so far.

Let’s take a look at the day-wise collections of the three films and see which one performed better on Monday.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 33

The spy action thriller is currently in its fifth week in theatres. On Day 33, the film reportedly collected Rs 1.62 crore. Although the daily numbers have slowed down, Dhurandhar 2 continues to set major box office benchmarks.

The film has already surpassed the collection of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and is now inching closer to becoming the highest-grossing Indian film.

So far, Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 1,758.96 crore worldwide. Out of this, the India gross stands at Rs 1,337.46 crore, while overseas collections have reached Rs 421.50 crore. The film’s India net collection currently stands at Rs 1,117.29 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56 crore

Day 6: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

First Week Total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second Week Total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Third Week Total: Rs 110.60 crore

Day 23: Rs 7 crore

Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore

Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Fourth Week Total: Rs 54.70 crore

Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore

Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore

Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4

Bhooth Bangla has collected Rs 106.34 crore worldwide within four days of its release. Of this, the India gross collection stands at Rs 77.34 crore, while the overseas market has contributed Rs 29 crore. The film’s India net collection currently stands at Rs 64.75 crore.

The horror-comedy, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu in prominent roles, marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years.

On Day 4, the film collected Rs 6.75 crore at the box office.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Day 0 - Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1- Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2 - Rs 19 crore

Day 3 - Rs 23 crore

Day 4 - Rs 6.75 crore

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 11

Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, has had a modest run at the box office so far. On Day 11, the film collected Rs 0.40 crore from 1,108 shows.

With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 32.46 crore. Globally, the film has earned Rs 50.24 crore, including Rs 13.10 crore from overseas markets.

Despite a decent opening weekend, the film has witnessed a gradual drop in collections during its second week.

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Day 1 - Rs 6.55 crore

Day 2 - Rs 6.85 crore

Day 3 - Rs 6.40 crore

Day 4 - Rs 2.70 crore

Day 5 - Rs 3 crore

Day 6 - Rs 1.55 crore

Day 7 - Rs 1.40 crore

Week-One Total: Rs 28.45 crore

Day 8 - Rs 0.90 crore

Day 9 - Rs 1.25 crore

Day 10 - Rs 1.46 crore

Day 11 - Rs 0.40 crore

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Dhurandhar 2 vs Bhooth Bangla vs Dacoit

When comparing the Monday collections of the three films, Bhooth Bangla clearly leads the race. The Akshay Kumar-starrer collected Rs 6.75 crore on Monday, outperforming both Dhurandhar 2 and Dacoit.

While Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 1.62 crore on its Day 33 and Dacoit managed Rs 0.40 crore on Day 11, Bhooth Bangla maintained stronger weekday momentum despite being the newest release among the three.