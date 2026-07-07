Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monday box office collections significantly dipped for films after weekend.

Alia Bhatt's Alpha led Monday earnings, despite a steep drop.

Welcome 2 Jungle, Cocktail 2, Baby Do Die slowed considerably.

Maa Inti Bangaram registered low earnings on its 18th day.

The Monday box office brought a reality check for films currently running in cinemas, as collections dipped significantly after a strong weekend. While Sunday gave every release a healthy boost, weekday business proved far more challenging.

Even with a noticeable decline in earnings, Alia Bhatt's Alpha emerged as Monday's highest-grossing film. Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do continued to struggle at the ticket counters. Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle also witnessed slower collections, while Cocktail 2 and Maa Inti Bangaaram were limited to earnings in the lakhs. Here's a look at how each film performed at the box office on Monday.

Alpha Records Rs 3.85 Crore On First Monday

YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film, Alpha, delivered a solid performance over its opening weekend before experiencing a steep fall on its first Monday.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Make First Public Appearance As Husband And Wife; Her Chunky Diamond Ring Steals The Show

The Alia Bhatt-starrer collected Rs 3.85 crore on Day 4, compared to Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday. Despite the decline, the film remained the highest earner of the day, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 37.85 crore. The film features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol in key roles.

Baby Do Die Do Continues To Struggle At The Box Office

Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do has found it difficult to gain momentum since its release. Following the weekend, the film's earnings dropped by nearly 50 per cent. After collecting Rs 83 lakh on Sunday, it managed only Rs 41 lakh on Monday. Its total box office collection now stands at Rs 1.81 crore. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 25 crore, the film has so far failed to meet expectations at the box office.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan Spotted Wearing Anklets With Dhoti After Wedding To Gauri Spratt; Video Goes Viral

Welcome To The Jungle Sees Second Monday Slowdown

Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle, featuring a cast of 30 actors, also experienced a decline in collections after its second weekend. The film earned Rs 2.65 crore on its second Monday, down from Rs 9.75 crore on the preceding Sunday. After 11 days in cinemas, its total domestic box office collection has reached Rs 117.55 crore.

Cocktail 2 Slips To Lakhs On Third Monday

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, has also slowed considerably at the box office. On Day 18, which marked its third Monday, the film collected just Rs 40 lakh. This took its total domestic earnings to Rs 92.95 crore. The film has been directed by Homi Adajania.

ALSO READ | Dale Savage, Former Firefighter Turned Adult Star, Dies At 62

Maa Inti Bangaaram Earns Rs 39 Lakh On Day 18

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram collected Rs 39 lakh on its 18th day in theatres. With Monday's earnings, the film's total box office collection has climbed to Rs 20.25 crore. Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, the film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a powerful action-packed role.