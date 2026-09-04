Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mirzapur: The Movie opens to strong positive audience reception.

Viewers praise action, sharp dialogues, and Munna Bhaiya's return.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh awards four stars; calls it winner.

Mirzapur: The Movie has opened in theatres, and the first reactions on X are strongly positive. Viewers are praising its action, sharp dialogues, background score, and larger-than-life treatment of the popular franchise. Divyenndu’s return as Munna Bhaiya has also become a major talking point, with fans particularly excited to see the character back on screen. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given the film four stars and called it a “WINNER”, while several social media users described the film as a genuine big-screen experience rather than an extended episode of the series. The early response suggests that the franchise has found its theatrical audience.

Mirzapur: The Movie X Reactions

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh awarded Mirzapur: The Movie four stars and praised its move from streaming to theatres. Sharing his verdict, he wrote, “PEAK MASS ENTERTAINER… The iconic web series gets a big-screen upgrade – and the result is a roaring, ruthless, razor-sharp entertainer that works big time… SURE-SHOT HIT.” His review suggests that the scale and presentation have helped the franchise make the transition to cinema effectively.

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Munna Bhaiya Gets The Loudest Cheers

Divyenndu’s Munna Bhaiya appears to be one of the biggest attractions for fans. X user Shikhar Sagar wrote, “It took Munna Bhaiya to revive the dead hype after that worst season 3. Munna Bhaiya is, was, and will always be the reason to watch the series or #MirzapurTheMovie.”

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Another viewer, Pixellyboy, praised the film's overall treatment, writing, “#MirzapurTheMovie is pure big screen madness. Sharp writing, killer dialogues, brutal action and solid performances keep it moving.” The user added, “It doesn’t feel like a stretched episode at all. It feels like a proper film, and the climax absolutely delivers.”

Fans Praise Action, BGM And Performances

Rahul Gupta, whose X account is marked as a parody account, rated the film 4.5 out of 5. He wrote, “#MirzapurTheMovie is even more powerful than the web series! The story, screenplay, plot, politics, revenge, action, dialogues, and BGM everything feels bigger, darker, and more intense on the big screen.”

MIRZAPUR: THE MOVIE — 4.5/5 ⭐#MirzapurTheMovie is even more powerful than the web series! The story, screenplay, plot, politics, revenge, action, dialogues and BGM everything feels bigger, darker and more intense on the big screen. 🔥



The story is gripping, the plot keeps… pic.twitter.com/2wbWe4Ppzs — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGupta25376) September 4, 2026

He also praised Divyenndu, saying, “Divyenndu Sharma as #MunnaBhaiya is the biggest highlight! His madness, attitude, expressions, comic timing, and screen presence are simply phenomenal. Whenever Munna Bhaiya appears, he owns the entire screen!”

He further praised Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Ravi Kishan as Babban Yadav, Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, and Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi. The first social media reactions point towards a positive opening for Mirzapur: The Movie, with the film's theatrical scale, action, and returning characters emerging as key talking points. Munna Bhaiya, in particular, appears to be getting the strongest response from fans.