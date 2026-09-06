Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mirzapur: The Movie leads weekend, earning ₹31 crore on Saturday.

Toxic's pace slowed, but remains top earner at ₹333 crore.

Hanuman Ansh shows stability, collecting ₹16 crore on Day 30.

The latest Saturday box office figures put Mirzapur: The Movie firmly in the spotlight. The film has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India and is now closing in on Rs 60 crore, giving it the strongest momentum among the three titles tracked in this report. Hanuman Ansh, meanwhile, continues to hold its ground after a slower start, while Yash's Toxic has seen its pace ease after opening amid considerable hype.

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'Mirzapur: The Movie' Day 2 Box Office Collection

Mirzapur: The Movie added an impressive Rs 31.00 Cr net in India on Day 2, with the collection coming from 11,256 shows.

Following this latest haul, the film's total India gross collection stands at Rs 68.20 Cr, while its India net collection has reached Rs 56.75 Cr.

The film has also maintained a presence in overseas markets. It earned Rs 6.00 Cr on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10.25 Cr. With this addition, the movie's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 78.45 Cr.

'Toxic' Day 11 Box Office Collection

Toxic has continued its theatrical run but is now moving at a comparatively slower pace. On Day 11, the film recorded an India net collection of Rs 2.04 Cr from 1,829 shows.

Its total India gross collection has reached Rs 290.20 Cr, while its India net total stands at Rs 243.09 Cr.

In overseas markets, the film has accumulated a gross total of Rs 43.25 Cr. Its worldwide gross collection has consequently risen to Rs 333.45 Cr.

'Hanuman Ansh' Day 30 Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh continues to show staying power despite its comparatively slow beginning. On Day 30, the film collected Rs 16.25 Cr net in India across 6,055 shows.

The film's total India gross collection now stands at Rs 117.27 Cr, while its India net collection has reached Rs 99.13 Cr.

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'Mirzapur: The Movie' vs 'Toxic' vs 'Hanuman Ansh': Who Is The Winner?

Looking specifically at the latest momentum and the figures provided by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie is the clear Saturday winner, recording Rs 31.00 Cr on Day 2 and taking its India net total to Rs 56.75 Cr. Hanuman Ansh is also showing considerable strength with Rs 16.25 Cr on Day 30 and an India net total of Rs 99.13 Cr. Toxic, despite having the highest overall totals among the three, added just Rs 2.04 Cr on Day 11, with its India net collection at Rs 243.09 Cr and worldwide gross at Rs 333.45 Cr.

The comparison therefore depends on the measure being used: Mirzapur: The Movie is leading on current-day momentum, Hanuman Ansh is displaying strong long-run stability, while Toxic remains the biggest earner overall in the figures provided.