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HomeEntertainmentMoviesMirzapur: The Movie Gets Major Update, New Female Characters Set To Join Storyline

Mirzapur: The Movie Gets Major Update, New Female Characters Set To Join Storyline

Mirzapur: The Movie gets a major update as new female characters are expected to join the story. The film releases on 4 September 2026.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mirzapur crime saga expands to the big screen with a movie.
  • Film slated for September 4, 2026 release, promising intensity.
  • Expect new, powerful female characters to deepen conflicts.
  • Movie aims for darker, grander scale with new action.

The world of Mirzapur is preparing for its biggest leap yet. After building a massive fan following as one of India’s most talked-about crime sagas, the franchise is now heading to cinemas with Mirzapur: The Movie. Slated for release on 4 September 2026, the film is already generating strong buzz, and the latest update suggests the battle for power is about to become even more dangerous.

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Bigger Screen, Bigger Stakes

The upcoming film is expected to bring the cult phenomenon to the big screen on a scale never seen before. From the characters to the dialogues and every dramatic face-off, the makers are aiming for a far more intense cinematic experience.

Alongside several iconic faces from the original story, audiences can also expect fresh additions that could deepen the conflict and add new layers to the narrative.

New Female Characters May Change Everything

 
 
 
 
 
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According to industry sources, the story may soon welcome more powerful women into the brutal world of Mirzapur.

"The Mirzapur series has given us several strong female characters such as Beena Tripathi, Golu and Sweety, who managed to create a distinct identity for themselves despite being part of a male-dominated story. Now, with 'Mirzapur: The Movie', we may get to see even more such new female characters in the film."

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Darker, Bigger And More Explosive

Reports also suggest that Mirzapur: The Movie will be darker and grander than anything seen in the series so far. High-impact action scenes, new characters and the possible return of fan favourites are expected to shape an exciting new phase for the franchise.

The first season of Mirzapur premiered on Prime Video in 2016 and quickly became a sensation. While three seasons have been released so far, many viewers still regard the debut season as the strongest.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Mirzapur: The Movie be released?

Mirzapur: The Movie is slated for release on 4 September 2026. The film is expected to bring the crime saga to the big screen.

What can audiences expect from Mirzapur: The Movie?

The movie is expected to be darker, grander, and more explosive than the series. It will feature high-impact action scenes and potentially new characters.

Will there be new characters in the movie?

Yes, the film is expected to feature fresh additions to the cast. There's also a possibility of more powerful female characters being introduced.

Is Mirzapur: The Movie a continuation of the series?

While the movie is part of the Mirzapur franchise, it aims to bring the cult phenomenon to the big screen on a new scale. It may feature both iconic faces and new additions.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pankaj Tripathi ENtertainment News Mirzapur The Movie Mirzapur Movie Update Prime Video Mirzapur
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