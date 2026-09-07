Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rapper Rapperiya Baalam alleged 'Shoorveer' used without his permission.

Baalam objected to the song glorifying gangsters in the film.

Music label clarified 'Shoorveer' officially licensed to Excel Entertainment.

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ is making a strong impact at the box office, but the film recently found itself at the centre of a copyright controversy surrounding the song ‘Shoorveer’. Rapper Rapperiya Baalam had alleged that the track was used without his permission, raising questions over how the song was cleared for the film. The music label associated with the track has now issued a clarification, saying the song was officially licensed to Excel Entertainment.

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Music Label Clarifies ‘Shoorveer’ Licensing For Mirzapur: The Movie

The controversy began after Rapperiya Baalam, whose real name is Ashok Bishnoi, claimed that Excel Entertainment, the production company behind ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’, had used ‘Shoorveer’ without informing him.

According to the rapper, the song was featured in a scene involving gangsters being glorified, which he objected to. His comments prompted questions over the song’s copyright and licensing arrangements.

Now, Trooper Records, the music label linked to ‘Shoorveer’, has addressed the issue with a clarification confirming that the track had been formally licensed for use in the film.

The statement read: "Trouper Records is pleased to share that “Shoorveer” was officially licensed to Excel Entertainment for in-film use in Mirzapur: The Film. Congratulations to Excel Entertainment and the entire Mirzapur team on the release!"

Along with the clarification, the label also shared the song’s credits, naming Rapperiya Baalam as the singer and composer of ‘Shoorveer’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trouper Records (@trouper_records)

What Did Rapperiya Baalam Say About ‘Shoorveer’?

In a video shared on Instagram, Rapperiya Baalam said he was sad about the situation. He questioned how the track had been used in ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ without his approval.

He said, “Some of you may ask why my heart is broken. You may say that I should be happy because my song is in ‘Mirzapur’. But the ‘Mirzapur’ team did not seek my permission to use my song. Who gave them the permission? I certainly did not.”

The rapper also objected to the way the song was used in the film, pointing out that it was originally dedicated to Maharana Pratap. He questioned its use in a sequence he felt portrayed the film’s villain positively.

He added, “This song is dedicated to Maharana Pratap Ji. We are using this song to praise the villain of the film. Is this right? If the ‘Mirzapur’ team had come to me and said, ‘Raperia bhai, we want to use your song,’ I would have given them 10 ideas. But taking the song without permission is not right.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rapperiya Baalam (@rapperiya_baalam)

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Rapper Also Questioned The Copyright Rights

Rapperiya Baalam further questioned who had provided the rights to use the song and whether the necessary copyright permissions were in place.

He said, “I don’t know who gave you these rights or whom you obtained them from. Whoever gave you these rights, I would like you to ask them: do you have any copyright?”

With Trooper Records now confirming that ‘Shoorveer’ was officially licensed to Excel Entertainment, the clarification has addressed the central question surrounding the song’s use in ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’.