Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Director explains Mirzapur: The Movie targets 'A' certificate.

He believes creative vision should not be compromised for audiences.

Film releases September 4, featuring a large ensemble cast.

Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal-starrer Mirzapur: The Movie is gearing up for its theatrical release, and anticipation continues to grow following the launch of its teaser. As excitement builds, director Gurmeet Singh has addressed speculation surrounding the film’s expected CBFC certification, revealing that it was created with an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate in mind.

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ Designed For An ‘A’ Certificate

Amazon Prime Video’s hugely popular Mirzapur franchise is set to make the leap from streaming to the big screen. The recently released teaser has generated significant buzz among fans, promising the same trademark intensity, action and gritty drama that made the series a massive success.

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Given the film’s violent content and strong language, questions have naturally arisen about its certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Addressing the issue, director Gurmeet Singh explained that preserving the essence of Mirzapur remained the team's top priority.

He said the film was developed with an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate in mind because retaining its original identity was essential. According to him, the CBFC certifies films in line with its established guidelines, and the makers have worked to strike a balance while staying within those rules.

‘Creative Vision Cannot Be Compromised’

The director further stated that adult-rated films are increasingly finding space in cinemas and that compromising on a creative vision is not an option. He added that audiences today are more mature and receptive to such content.

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Referring to the success of films like Animal and Dhurandhar, Gurmeet Singh said Mirzapur: The Movie is also being brought to audiences with the same identity, without diluting its core appeal.

Release Date And Star Cast

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 4.

Alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan.

The film will be released in both Hindi and Telugu, allowing it to reach a wider audience. The Mirzapur franchise has already delivered three successful seasons on OTT, earning widespread appreciation from viewers.