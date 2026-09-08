Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mirzapur: The Movie earned 15.50 crore net on Day 4.

Hanuman Ansh followed with 9.50 crore net on Day 32.

Toxic remained low, collecting 0.66 crore net on Day 13.

Monday brougth contrasting results at the box office for 'Mirzapur: The Movie', 'Hanuman Ansh' and 'Toxic'. The Movie maintained the strongest pace among the three with a Rs 15.50 crore net collection on Day 4, Hanuman Ansh followed closely with Rs 9.50 crore on Day 32. Meanwhile, Toxic remained below the Rs 1 crore mark on Day 13, collecting Rs 0.66 crore.

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'Mirzapur: The Movie' Day 4 Box Office Collection

Mirzapur: The Movie continued its strong run on Day 4, earning a net Rs 15.50 crore across 10,570 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film's total India gross collection has now reached Rs 130.97 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 109.25 crore.

The film also added Rs 2.50 crore from overseas markets on its fourth day. Its overseas gross collection has consequently risen to Rs 22.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs 153.47 crore.

'Toxic' Day 13 Box Office Collection

The pace was considerably slower for Toxic on Day 13. According to Sacnilk, the film collected a net Rs 0.66 crore from 1,354 shows.

With this addition, Toxic has recorded an India gross collection of Rs 294.09 crore, while its total India net collection stands at Rs 246.41 crore.

The film earned another Rs 0.15 crore overseas on Day 13. Its overseas gross total has reached Rs 43.30 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 337.39 crore.

'Hanuman Ansh' Day 32 Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh posted a notable Rs 9.50 crore net collection on Day 32, with the film playing across 7,343 shows.

Its total India gross collection has now climbed to Rs 155.65 crore, while the India net collection stands at Rs 131.63 crore.

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Monday Box Office Comparison: Which Film Won?

Based on Monday's reported collections, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' is the clear winner among the three on the day, earning Rs 15.50 crore net on Day 4. Hanuman Ansh came next with Rs 9.50 crore on Day 32, just Rs 6 crore behind Mirzapur: The Movie, while Toxic recorded Rs 0.66 crore on Day 13. The figures show a clear gap in the day's collections, with Mirzapur: The Movie leading the comparison, Hanuman Ansh putting up a stronger Monday number than Toxic, and Toxic remaining below the Rs 1 crore threshold.