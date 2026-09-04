'Mirzapur: The Movie' Nears Rs 10 Cr, Opening Day Collection Expected To Touch Rs 30 Cr

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film collected Rs 9.35 crore by 3 PM opening day.

Experts project opening day collections could reach Rs 20-30 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie has arrived in cinemas with considerable buzz. The popular crime franchise, which built a huge following as an OTT series, released on Friday, September 4, and its strong pre-release demand has already translated into impressive advance bookings. By 3 PM on opening day, the film had crossed the Rs 9 crore mark, setting up a potentially big first-day finish.

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'Mirzapur: The Movie' Advance Booking Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie sold 3,25,635 tickets in Hindi 2D for the first day before its release. The film also recorded advance sales of 2,492 tickets for its Telugu 2D shows.

Without blocked seats, the film's pre-sales had reached Rs 9.19 crore. Once blocked seats were included, its advance booking collection stood at Rs 12.55 crore.

The strong advance response had already indicated sizeable interest in the film ahead of its theatrical release. The focus now is on how strongly it holds through the rest of the opening day.

'Mirzapur: The Movie' Box Office Day 1 Collection

By 3 PM, Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 9.28 crore from its Hindi release, with occupancy recorded at 30%. Its Telugu 2D version had earned Rs 0.07 crore, with occupancy at 20%.

Across both languages, the film's total collection had reached Rs 9.35 crore by 3 PM, while overall occupancy stood at 29.8%.

The final Day 1 figures will only be available after 10.30 PM.

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How Much Could 'Mirzapur: The Movie' Earn On Day 1?

With advance booking already generating more than Rs 12 crore, the film is expected to register a double-digit opening, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The current expectation is for Mirzapur: The Movie to begin its theatrical run with a Day 1 collection of around Rs 20-25 crore. A stronger response driven by positive word of mouth could push the opening as high as Rs 30 crore.

However, these remain estimates for now. The confirmed first-day box office figure will be known only after 10.30 PM.