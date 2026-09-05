Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Toxic collections weakened, while Irumudi showed a noticeable rise.

Hanuman Ansh maintained strong run, collecting 10 crore rupees.

Friday brought a fresh wave of activity at the box office as the much-awaited ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ finally arrived in cinemas. The film made an immediate impact, while several titles that had been running for weeks faced a tougher challenge. Amid the new release, ‘Hanuman Ansh’ continued its strong run, whereas Yash’s ‘Toxic’ saw its collections weaken. Here’s a look at how the major films performed on Friday.

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‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ Day 1 Box Office Collection

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ made a powerful debut at the box office on its opening day. Based on Prime Video’s popular series, the film brings back much-loved characters, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya. Ravi Kishan also features in the film as Babban Yadav.

According to early trends reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ earned Rs 24.75 crore on its first day. The film collected Rs 24.60 crore from its Hindi version, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 0.15 crore.

‘Toxic’ Day 10 Box Office Collection

The arrival of ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ appears to have put further pressure on Yash’s ‘Toxic’. The Rs 500-crore film failed to cross the Rs 2-crore mark on its second Friday, which was also its 10th day in theatres.

Sacnilk’s early trend report puts ‘Toxic’ at Rs 1.75 crore for its 10th day. With this latest figure added, the film’s total net collection in India has reached Rs 241.05 crore in 10 days.

‘Irumudi’ Day 15 Box Office Collection

Ravi Teja’s ‘Irumudi’ continued to maintain a strong position at the box office. On its third Friday, or the 15th day since release, the film recorded a noticeable rise in its daily earnings.

As per Sacnilk’s early trends, ‘Irumudi’ collected Rs 4.65 crore on its 15th day. The film’s total net collection in India now stands at Rs 154.40 crore after 15 days.

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‘Hanuman Ansh’ Day 29 Box Office Collection

Despite the arrival of ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’, devotional drama ‘Hanuman Ansh’ continued to attract audiences. The film delivered another strong performance on its fifth Friday, which marked its 29th day in cinemas, and is now moving closer to the Rs 100-crore mark.

According to Sacnilk’s early trend report, ‘Hanuman Ansh’ earned Rs 10 crore on its 29th day. Its total net collection in India has now reached Rs 82.88 crore in 29 days.