India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Mirzapur The Movie' Leads With Rs 24.75 Cr On Friday, 'Hanuman Ansh' Stays Steady, 'Toxic' Falters

'Mirzapur The Movie' Leads With Rs 24.75 Cr On Friday, 'Hanuman Ansh' Stays Steady, 'Toxic' Falters

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ opened with Rs 24.75 crore on Friday. Check the latest box office collections of ‘Hanuman Ansh’, ‘Toxic’ and ‘Irumudi’.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 09:04 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Toxic collections weakened, while Irumudi showed a noticeable rise.
  • Hanuman Ansh maintained strong run, collecting 10 crore rupees.

Friday brought a fresh wave of activity at the box office as the much-awaited ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ finally arrived in cinemas. The film made an immediate impact, while several titles that had been running for weeks faced a tougher challenge. Amid the new release, ‘Hanuman Ansh’ continued its strong run, whereas Yash’s ‘Toxic’ saw its collections weaken. Here’s a look at how the major films performed on Friday.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Spotted On Bigg Boss 20 Sets, Loses Cool At Paps During Shoot: WATCH

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ Day 1 Box Office Collection

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ made a powerful debut at the box office on its opening day. Based on Prime Video’s popular series, the film brings back much-loved characters, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya. Ravi Kishan also features in the film as Babban Yadav.

According to early trends reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ earned Rs 24.75 crore on its first day. The film collected Rs 24.60 crore from its Hindi version, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 0.15 crore.

‘Toxic’ Day 10 Box Office Collection

The arrival of ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ appears to have put further pressure on Yash’s ‘Toxic’. The Rs 500-crore film failed to cross the Rs 2-crore mark on its second Friday, which was also its 10th day in theatres.

Sacnilk’s early trend report puts ‘Toxic’ at Rs 1.75 crore for its 10th day. With this latest figure added, the film’s total net collection in India has reached Rs 241.05 crore in 10 days.

‘Irumudi’ Day 15 Box Office Collection

Ravi Teja’s ‘Irumudi’ continued to maintain a strong position at the box office. On its third Friday, or the 15th day since release, the film recorded a noticeable rise in its daily earnings.

As per Sacnilk’s early trends, ‘Irumudi’ collected Rs 4.65 crore on its 15th day. The film’s total net collection in India now stands at Rs 154.40 crore after 15 days.

0l7Oasw?si=uaKQmpiqy0lXa5hM" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

ALSO READ: Virender Sehwag On Hanuman Ansh: 'It Is Impossible To Draw Out His Life In One Film'

‘Hanuman Ansh’ Day 29 Box Office Collection

Despite the arrival of ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’, devotional drama ‘Hanuman Ansh’ continued to attract audiences. The film delivered another strong performance on its fifth Friday, which marked its 29th day in cinemas, and is now moving closer to the Rs 100-crore mark.

According to Sacnilk’s early trend report, ‘Hanuman Ansh’ earned Rs 10 crore on its 29th day. Its total net collection in India has now reached Rs 82.88 crore in 29 days.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Day 1 box office collection for 'Mirzapur: The Movie'?

'Mirzapur: The Movie' made a powerful debut, earning Rs 24.75 crore on its opening day. This included Rs 24.60 crore from its Hindi version and Rs 0.15 crore from its Telugu version.

How did Yash's 'Toxic' perform on its 10th day?

On its 10th day, 'Toxic' collected Rs 1.75 crore, failing to cross the Rs 2-crore mark. Its total net collection in India after 10 days reached Rs 241.05 crore.

What is the total collection for Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' after 15 days?

After 15 days, 'Irumudi' has accumulated a total net collection of Rs 154.40 crore in India. On its 15th day, the film recorded earnings of Rs 4.65 crore.

How much did 'Hanuman Ansh' earn on its 29th day?

'Hanuman Ansh' earned Rs 10 crore on its 29th day, continuing its strong performance. Its total net collection in India has now reached Rs 82.88 crore.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 Sep 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mirzapur The Movie Friday Box Office Collection Hanuman Ansh Irumudi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
'Mirzapur The Movie' Becomes 2026's Third Biggest Opener; Beats 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Bhooth Bangla'
'Mirzapur The Movie' Becomes 2026's Third Biggest Opener; Beats 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Bhooth Bangla'
Movies
Karan Johar Gives Glowing Review To ‘Mirzapur The Movie’, Calls It A ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’
Karan Johar Gives Glowing Review To ‘Mirzapur The Movie’, Calls It A ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’
Movies
‘Mirzapur The Movie’ Review | Munna Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit Return To Settle Scores; And Bhaukaal Is Non-Negotiable
‘Mirzapur The Movie’ Review | Munna Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit Return To Settle Scores; And Bhaukaal Is Non-Negotiable
Movies
'Mirzapur: The Movie' Crosses Rs 14 Cr, Opening Day Collection Expected To Touch Rs 30 Cr
'Mirzapur: The Movie' Crosses Rs 14 Cr, Opening Day Collection Expected To Touch Rs 30 Cr
Advertisement

Videos

DELHI POLICE ACTION: Swatantra Bhardwaj Detained, Questioning Continues Over Assault Case
KHARGE RALLY ROW: FIR Registered Over Alleged Purification Ritual After Haldwani Rally
BIHAR FLOOD ALERT: Ganga Crosses Danger Mark in Bhagalpur, Water Level Expected to Rise Further
GHAZIABAD FIRE: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Bag Factory in Tronica City Industrial Area
HEAVY RAINFALL ALERT: Flood Situation Worsens Across Odisha, Bihar, UP and Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget