Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mirzapur: The Movie' debuted strongly, collecting Rs 24.75 crore.

Audiences praised returning characters and new cast additions.

Film became 2026's third biggest opener, surpassing many.

It also secured fourth spot among top A-rated openers.

'Mirzapur: The Movie' has made a strong start at the box office, emerging as one of Bollywood's biggest opening-day performers of 2026. Starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, the film has received a positive response on social media, with audiences praising the return of popular characters such as Guddu Pandit and Kaleen Bhaiya. The latest additions to the cast have also attracted attention, while the favourable word of mouth appears to be helping the film's theatrical performance. Here's a look at its Day 1 collection and the records it has surpassed.

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'Mirzapur: The Movie' Box Office Collection Day 1

'Mirzapur: The Movie' recorded a healthy opening at the box office, with early figures suggesting that the film has benefited from the buzz surrounding its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie had collected Rs 24.75 crore by 10.30 pm on its opening day. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 36.7%, with its Hindi version contributing Rs 24.60 crore and the Telugu version adding Rs 15 lakh.

The opening has put 'Mirzapur: The Movie' firmly among the leading Bollywood releases of 2026. Its Day 1 figure is already ahead of several films that had previously secured strong starts at the box office.

'Mirzapur: The Movie' Becomes 2026's Third Biggest Opener

With Rs 24.75 crore on Day 1, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' has moved into third place among Bollywood's top opening-day performers of 2026. The film has surpassed the first-day figures of seven releases, including 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Bhooth Bangla', 'Dhamal 4', 'Cocktail 2', 'Alpha', 'O Romeo' and 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

'Welcome To The Jungle' had opened at Rs 19.4 crore, while 'Bhooth Bangla' recorded Rs 18.31 crore. 'Dhamal 4' collected Rs 15.5 crore, followed by 'Cocktail 2' with Rs 14.1 crore. 'Alpha' opened at Rs 9.25 crore, 'O Romeo' at Rs 9.01 crore and 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' at Rs 8.65 crore.

The top three opening-day figures for 2026 currently stand at 'Dhurandhar 2' with Rs 140 crore, 'Border 2' with Rs 32.1 crore and 'Mirzapur: The Movie' with Rs 24.75 crore. 'Awarapan 2' follows with Rs 23.4 crore, ahead of 'Welcome To The Jungle' at Rs 19.4 crore and 'Bhooth Bangla' at Rs 18.31 crore.

'Mirzapur: The Movie' Is Also Among Top A-Rated Openers

'Mirzapur: The Movie' has also secured a place among Bollywood's biggest A-rated opening-day films, ranking fourth in the figures provided. The list places 'Dhurandhar 2' at Rs 145 crore, followed by 'Animal' at Rs 63.8 crore and 'Dhurandhar' at Rs 28.6 crore. 'Mirzapur: The Movie' follows with Rs 24.75 crore, ahead of 'Satyamev Jayate' at Rs 20.52 crore, 'Kabir Singh' at Rs 20.21 crore, 'Cocktail 2' at Rs 14.10 crore, 'Baaghi 4' at Rs 13.2 crore, 'Grand Masti' at Rs 12.5 crore and 'Veere Di Wedding' at Rs 10.7 crore.

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About 'Mirzapur: The Movie'

'Mirzapur: The Movie' is the film adaptation of Prime Video's popular series 'Mirzapur' and brings back several of the show's best-known characters. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma and Vikrant Massey are among the key actors in the cast, while Jitendra also plays an important role. The movie also features new additions, including actor Ravi Kishan.

The return of familiar characters, combined with the arrival of new faces, has helped generate considerable interest among fans of the franchise. The positive response around the film has now translated into a strong opening-day performance.