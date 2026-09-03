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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Mirzapur The Movie' Advance Booking Crosses Rs 6 Cr, Over 1.40 Lakh Tickets Sold

'Mirzapur The Movie' Advance Booking Crosses Rs 6 Cr, Over 1.40 Lakh Tickets Sold

Mirzapur The Movie has sold 1.40 lakh+ tickets in advance and earned Rs 6.03 crore including blocked seats ahead of its September 4, 2026 release.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film records strong advance bookings, exceeding 1.4 lakh tickets sold.
  • Experts predict Rs 15 crore opening, fueled by holiday release.
  • Original cast returns, testing OTT franchises' theatrical potential.

Mirzapur: The Movie is set to arrive in cinemas this Friday, September 4, and the response ahead of its release has been striking. After creating a huge fan following as a web series on OTT, the crime thriller is now heading to the big screen, with excitement among viewers showing up strongly in its advance sales.

The film has already recorded a better-than-expected pre-release response. Its advance booking continues to gather momentum, raising expectations around how strongly it could open at the box office.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ Trailer Gets U/A 16+ Certificate; Fans Await Goa Launch

'Mirzapur: The Movie' Advance Booking Report

The advance booking figures for Mirzapur: The Movie indicate strong interest in its first-day shows. Fans appear keen to watch the popular franchise in theatres, helping the film build a sizeable pre-sale ahead of release.

According to industry tracker, Sacnilk's data, the film has so far sold 1,39,923 tickets in Hindi 2D. In Telugu 2D, another 372 tickets have been booked in advance.

That takes the film's current nationwide pre-sale tally to 1,40,295 tickets.

Without blocked seats, the film has earned around Rs 3.96 crore through advance bookings so far. When blocked seats are included, its advance booking collection stands at Rs 6.23 crore.

With another day still available for advance sales, the pre-release numbers could rise further by the end of the night.

Can 'Mirzapur: The Movie' Open Above Rs 15 Crore?

The current pre-sale trend suggests that Mirzapur The Movie could make a stronger opening than initially expected. The film is arriving as a solo release and is also positioned to benefit from the Janmashtami holiday.

Based on these factors, the crime thriller is expected to have a strong start. According to trade experts, the film could open at around Rs 15 crore net on its first day. If audience word of mouth turns positive, there is also a possibility of it crossing the Rs 20 crore mark.

ALSO READ: 'Swara Bhasker Ki Jo Zubaan Katega...': Rs 1.51 Lakh Reward Announced As Actor's 'Jauhar' Remarks Trigger Agra Protests

'Mirzapur: The Movie' Cast

The makers have brought back the original ensemble for the big-screen adaptation. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

The film also features several new additions, including Ravi Kishan, Mohit Malik, Sushant Singh, Jitendra Kumar and Sonal Chauhan, among others.

'Mirzapur: The Movie' Release Date

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie will be released in theatres on September 4, 2026. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are the producers.

Its theatrical performance could also have a wider impact on how successful OTT franchises are brought to cinemas, particularly if the film manages to turn its strong fan following into box-office numbers.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is 'Mirzapur: The Movie' set to be released?

'Mirzapur: The Movie' is scheduled to arrive in cinemas this Friday, September 4. It is directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

How much has 'Mirzapur: The Movie' earned from advance bookings?

The film has earned Rs 6.23 crore through advance bookings, including blocked seats. It has sold a total of 1,40,295 tickets nationwide (Hindi 2D and Telugu 2D combined).

What are the opening day box office predictions for the film?

Trade experts anticipate the film could open at around Rs 15 crore net on its first day. With positive word of mouth, there's a possibility it could cross the Rs 20 crore mark.

Who are the key cast members in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'?

The movie features the original ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu. New additions to the cast include Ravi Kishan, Mohit Malik, and Sushant Singh.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pankaj Tripathi Ritesh Sidhwani Ali Fazal Divyenndu Rasika Dugal Farhan Akhtar Gurmeet Singh Mirzapur Movie Mirzapur The Movie Mirzapur The Movie Advance Booking
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