'Mirzapur The Movie' Advance Booking Crosses Rs 6 Cr, Over 1.40 Lakh Tickets Sold

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film records strong advance bookings, exceeding 1.4 lakh tickets sold.

Experts predict Rs 15 crore opening, fueled by holiday release.

Original cast returns, testing OTT franchises' theatrical potential.

Mirzapur: The Movie is set to arrive in cinemas this Friday, September 4, and the response ahead of its release has been striking. After creating a huge fan following as a web series on OTT, the crime thriller is now heading to the big screen, with excitement among viewers showing up strongly in its advance sales.

The film has already recorded a better-than-expected pre-release response. Its advance booking continues to gather momentum, raising expectations around how strongly it could open at the box office.

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'Mirzapur: The Movie' Advance Booking Report

The advance booking figures for Mirzapur: The Movie indicate strong interest in its first-day shows. Fans appear keen to watch the popular franchise in theatres, helping the film build a sizeable pre-sale ahead of release.

According to industry tracker, Sacnilk's data, the film has so far sold 1,39,923 tickets in Hindi 2D. In Telugu 2D, another 372 tickets have been booked in advance.

That takes the film's current nationwide pre-sale tally to 1,40,295 tickets.

Without blocked seats, the film has earned around Rs 3.96 crore through advance bookings so far. When blocked seats are included, its advance booking collection stands at Rs 6.23 crore.

With another day still available for advance sales, the pre-release numbers could rise further by the end of the night.

Can 'Mirzapur: The Movie' Open Above Rs 15 Crore?

The current pre-sale trend suggests that Mirzapur The Movie could make a stronger opening than initially expected. The film is arriving as a solo release and is also positioned to benefit from the Janmashtami holiday.

Based on these factors, the crime thriller is expected to have a strong start. According to trade experts, the film could open at around Rs 15 crore net on its first day. If audience word of mouth turns positive, there is also a possibility of it crossing the Rs 20 crore mark.

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'Mirzapur: The Movie' Cast

The makers have brought back the original ensemble for the big-screen adaptation. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

The film also features several new additions, including Ravi Kishan, Mohit Malik, Sushant Singh, Jitendra Kumar and Sonal Chauhan, among others.

'Mirzapur: The Movie' Release Date

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie will be released in theatres on September 4, 2026. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are the producers.

Its theatrical performance could also have a wider impact on how successful OTT franchises are brought to cinemas, particularly if the film manages to turn its strong fan following into box-office numbers.